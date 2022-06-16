All about the Just Eat ad with Katy Perry: actress, song and lyrics



The pop star stars in the latest spot for the food delivery app, viral for its catchy song and loaded and colorful aesthetic



“Pure fantasy”, “I don’t know if I love it or it horrifies me”, say their fans or users who wonder “who is the singer of the ring ding dong?”



Everything about the campaign of the moment: who is Katy Perry, what does the letter say, how it was done…

Katy Perry is a well-known American pop star, actress, model and businesswoman. But surprising as it may seem, for many it is “The singer from the Just Eat ad I can’t get out of my head.”

Perhaps not so surprising, considering the strength of television, where the spot for the food delivery platform is broadcast daily on all channelsradios and social networks, and their chorus – “ring, ding dong” has settled, for better or for worse, in the viewers’ minds:

The spot starring the 38-year-old Californian artist is undoubtedly one of the viral ads of this ‘pre summer’. Social networks are divided between those who applaud him (most), those who are surprised to see Katy Perry in it, those who They didn’t know her and they look for her nameand that they criticize it. These are just a few examples of reactions to the spot since its premiere, a few weeks ago:

How is the announcement of Just Eat?

The new Just Eat spot is the renewed version of the original campaign that was made in 2020 with the rapper Snoop Dogg in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, popularizing the slogan Did somebody say? (someone said…in its Spanish translation).

Now, under the same title (“Somebody said…”), it is Katy Perry which celebrate the happiness you feel when food is brought homesatisfying all kinds of cravingsin the new announcement of the brand that airs in the 19 countries where Just Eat Takeaway.com operatesparent company of Just Eat.

A Just Eat delivery man arrives at Katy Perry’s housewhich is a authentic fantasy, in the purest style of the interpreter of fire work. A giant doll house With people disguised, puppets that play the piano and a feast on food of all kinds and sizes.

Katy Perry in Just Eat 2022 adMcCann

The colorful and extravagant aesthetic from the ad, complete with curlers, giant pink bows, and all sorts of unexpected and flashy objects, is inspired by the image of Katy Perry and in his video clips, always full of joy, color and fantasy:

Some say that the music could be inspired by this theme, Ring a ding dongfrom 8 years ago:

What does the letter say?

The lyrics of the song mention the most popular menus of the Just Eat offer, reflecting the increase in demand for delivery at not so typical times, such as breakfast, lunch and weekdays.

The catchiest part of the chorus, “ring, ding dong” refers to the “high” that the sound of the doorbell gives when you are waiting for an order.

Katy Perry, opening the Just Eat delivery man in curlersMcCann

As explained by Icíar Luengo, head of marketing for Just Eat in Spain, the campaign “It connects us with the emotional part of our consumers, positioning Just Eat as the answer to all possible moments of consumption and creating love for the brand in a fiercely competitive sector”.

This is the letter of the ad, translated into Spanish:

Did somebody say Just Eat?

Ring ding dong, Ring a ding ding ding dong

Did somebody say Just Eat?

Sound ding dong, sound a ding ding ding dong

Want my curry in a hurry (medium spice)

Extra sauce on the low (boo won’t know)

Yeah, yeah, yeah when I’m ordering delivery

I want my curry in a hurry (medium hot)

extra sauce (boo won’t know)

Yes, yes, yes, when I order delivery

A little sushi while I watch a movie

Papaya salad while I sing a ballad

Need some ice cream, make it a swirl

Gotta treat this California girl

Some sushi while I watch a movie.

Papaya salad while I sing a ballad

I need some ice cream, make it a swirl

Gotta pamper this California girl

When you’re running low there’s only one place to go

Cuz I get what I want, when I want it

Margherita with extra cheese on it

Download now, all I gotta do is pull out my phone

Easy 1, 2, 3 … mocha-whip triple-shot, it means a latte to me

When your fridge is empty, there’s only one place to go.

‘Cause I get what I want, when I want it

Margarita with extra cheese

Download now, all I have to do is pull out my phone

Easy 1, 2, 3… triple foam coffee, which for me is simply a latte

Back from the club (sandwich)

Eating subs in the tub (famished)

Spicy chicken when I’m ready

Bon Appetit From Me, Katy Perry

Back from the club (sandwich)

Eating snacks in the bathtub (hungry)

Spicy chicken when ready

Bon appetit from me, Katy Perry

Did somebody say Just Eat?

Why is Katy Perry perfect for the ad?

The actress and singer was chosen for this second Just Eat campaign for her casual, naive and festive style. “Katy Perry, so loved in Spain, has a very playful nature that fits perfectly with ours. We believe that it is the perfect partnership to continue building the connection between Just Eat and the joy of receiving food at home”, Luengo says.

Katy Perry in Just Eat 2022 adMcCann

for katy perrythis has been a “really fun and natural experience. In addition, most of my albums and times have had a background closely related to gastronomy and food, from strawberriesgoing through the peppermints and now the mushrooms: “

“Ordering food at home for me is something usual on Saturday nights, so it’s been fun channeling that into a video that’s a combination of things I love: bright, pop colors, wild outfits and puns about food, sung over a catchy tune,” adds the singer.

What agency has done it?

The ad is created by McCann, advertising agency that carries other important brands such as Campofrío, Ikea, Fanta, L’Óreal, Beefeater or Foster’s Hollywood. Conducted through its headquarters in London, it is the first campaign launched by the British food delivery company since its merger with the Dutch Takeawain April 2020.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com has always understood that food delivery is more than just food, it is about giving joy”, explain Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, Creative Directors of McCann London, about the premise of the spot.

Who runs the ad?

spot, conceived as a video clip, this directed by Dave Meyers, a veteran music video maker who had previously worked with Perry in the clips of some of his very popular songs like swish swish , fire work either Roar:

Shot in Los Angelesthe production is radical meanwith photograph of Vijat. The script and artistic direction is by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin.

As for the song itself Katy Perry has composed the music and lyrics next to the singer Kris PooleyMcCann London and the team behind the original Snoop Dogg theme.

Who is Katy Perry

For the few who still do not know Katy Perry well, the Top 40 portal is a good summary of her career as a singer, model, actress and businesswoman.

Katy Perry has more than twenty years in the world of musicwith 6 albums in the market, the first one released in 2001 with his real name (Katherine Hudson) and another five between 2008 and 2020 as Katy Perry, from one of the boysyes, At the last, Smile. His discography includes hits like I Kiss A Girl, Hot N Cold, California Gurls, Firework, Last Friday Night, Roar, Unconditionally either DarkHorse.

Throughout her career, Katy Perry has done several world tours with which he has raised more than 400 million dollars. In recent years, the artist has expanded her facet of singer (Swish Swish, Bon Appétit, Never Really Overiver Harleys in Hawaii are some of his latest singles) with that of businesswoman, advertising and participation in television programs (she is a jury of American Idol since 2018) or movies. Was the smurfette voice in The Smurfs Y The Smurfs twoand one of the characters from the animated film Melody.

One of his most remembered moments was his participation in the intermission of the Super Bowl in 2015, with an audience record of 114.5 million viewers:

Before Just Eat, Katy Perry had already done fifty adspromoting perfumes, makeup, gyms, animal shelters, cars, collaborations with charities UNICEF ambassador since 2013), streaming platforms or clothing stores.

As an entrepreneur, she owns a product network valued at $330 million. It has 10 different perfumes and its own shoe Line, Katy Perry Collectionswith half a million followers on social networks.

As she herself said in the presentation of her spot with Just Eat, the world of food is no stranger to her. She recently released Drink De Soi, a beverage company which defines its products as “alcohol-free sparkling snacks with natural adaptogens for pleasure and moderation.”

Katy Perry is a character also habitual of the gossip press. Since 2016 he has a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom and a daughter in common, Daisy Dove, aged two. The singer has recently told her fleeting break in 2017 with the actor, with whom he is going to couple therapy since then.