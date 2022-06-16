4 Keanu Reeves Secrets You (Probably) Don’t Know

Keanu Reeves’ life has not been easy, and it is that getting to where it has come is not within everyone’s reach. Now, it is true that we know almost nothing about his private life because he has always been very jealous of his privacy, which is why curious anecdotes become secrets.

For example, Do you know that Keanu Reeves had an unrequited love? That your childhood was complicated and nothing exemplary? And that some of the women he loved the most ended up dying without him or anyone else being able to do anything to save them? These are the most hidden secrets of Keanu Reevesstories that he prefers to forget, but that have remained forever in our retina.

Keanu Reeves’ childhood, marked by a destructive relationship

Patricia Taylor Y Samuel Reeves Are the parents of Keanu Reeves. Unfortunately, when they got married, everything went wrong: the man was too violent and she filed for divorce when Keanu was only 2 years old. It is true that she remade her life after her with a man who took the family to live in Canada, but the worst was yet to come.

Over there, Patricia Taylor he lived working what he could, Some media even point out that it could be stripper. The problem is that the life he led was not healthy: he left his current partner again, and took many men home. These, unfortunately, they abused their two childrenhence the family environment of Keanu Reeves was so violent. However, he himself has said that it was what pushed him to act in theater.

Keanu Reeves’ life has never been easy

One of Keanu Reeves’ daughters died before birth

Already often working as an actor, he formed a family with the actress Jennifer Syme, who quickly became pregnant. Her daughter would be called Ava Archer Reevesbut in the eighth month of pregnancythe mother had to go to the hospital for an early delivery that ended up confirming the worst news: the little girl was born dead.

In 2001, when both had begun to regain their smile after this tragic event, Jennifer Syme He died in a car accident after returning from a party at Marilyn Manson. Both mother and daughter They rest together in the Los Angeles cemetery.. Hence, the actor has never been able to recover from these tragic events that would mark him forever.

While filming The Matrix, Keanu Reeves had just gone through the worst moment of his life

His sister Kim, marked by a complicated Leukemia

On the other hand, the sister of Keanu ReevesKim, spent more than 10 years fighting leukemia. A disease that also marked the actor, who since then allocates a good part of his income to the investigation of this blood cancer. For this reason, it is not strange to see him supporting NGOs such as SickKids Y Stand Up to Cancer.

The great loves of Keanu Reeves (and a movie wedding)

In addition to Jennifer Symethe life of Keanu Reeves has been marked by love, albeit secretly. For example, in 2019 he was caught on camera with Alexandra Grantalthough they had been together for quite some time despite the fact that they always said that they were only good friends.

Now, during his long career, Keanu Reeves has been associated with Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz, Martha Higareda, Diane Keaton Y sophia coppola. The most striking case is undoubtedly that of Winona Ryderactress with whom he was able to have something in 2008, 16 years after meeting in Dracula by Bram Stoker. The gossips assure that both got married for real on the set of the movie because the priest in the scene was real.

Finally, in 1994 he met Sandra Bullockand can be described as his impossible love: the chemistry was evident, and even he said in May 2019 that it is true that they liked each other, but he never dared to tell the interpreter. Isn’t Keanu Reeves’ life exciting?