Zendaya, how much she earned in 2022, and net worth

The face of Zendaya appeared on the cover of the magazine People with Money last Monday, leading what has been drawn up as the annual list of 100 highest paid actresses in 2022.

Let’s see how it was possible to give her this title by taking a look at her film earnings and hers net assets total.

What is Zendaya’s net worth

In 2019 it looked like his career was about to come to a halt and instead, three years later he climbed the rankings and wins first place as one of the highest paid actresses of 2022.

Although her fame is mostly attributable to her film career, in reality the earnings that contribute to this title are not to be attributed solely to the money received with the most recent films such as “Dunes” or “Spider-man: No way home”.

Most of this income comes from previous engagements that have seen her perform on stage first as a dancer and then as a model. Furthermore, a bit like all successful people, the income that has contributed to the growth of net worth so far, also comes from investments outside the film and entertainment sector such as lucrative agreements of collaboration with a line of cosmetics, the advertising work and so much more.

In terms of real estate propertyare among the purchases a home from 1.4 million dollars in Northridge (California) in 2017 and another home for herself and her fiance Tom Holland in Richmond (London), worth 3 million pounds. We must not forget the presence of the actress sui social network and on channels like YouTube with which the monthly income rises to $ 16,000.

It is therefore not difficult to hypothesize that the overall assets of Zendaya may be very high even if the exact figures do not yet have many certainties.

According to the magazine People with Money this month, the actress would be in possession of a sizeable nest egg that it would amount to nearly $ 215 million.

Who is Zendaya and how she became famous

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born in Oakland in 1996 and from an early age the art of cinema and acting are integral parts of his daily life.

The mother, manager and theater teacher al California Shakespeare Theater Orindo is the figure who comes closest to this world made of stage lights and applause and inevitably turns into the only reality to which Zendaya herself knows she belongs.

His first contacts with the stage take place with the participation in numerous theatrical productions as well as dancing in a dance group called Future Shock Oakland.

Only as a teenager does she begin to embrace different projects that lead her to work as a model for Macy’s and Old Navyuntil it appears as dancer in a Sears commercial alongside actress Selena Gomez. In 2009, Zendaya appears in Katy Perry’s music video “Hot n Cold” and a year later, her talent as a dancer leads her to perform on one of the most popular programs in America, “At full speed”.

From this moment on her career is all a dance between music video clips and the joint venture between Hollywood and Republic Records, not to mention her role as a co-star in “The Greatest Showman” alongside important actors such as Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron.

His debut in the world of cinema, however, takes place in 2016 when he takes part in the film “Spider – Man: Homecoming” playing the character of MJ that audiences see early in the sequel “Spider-Man: No way home”.

As of 2019 the actress stars in HBO TV series “Euphoria” in which she plays the role of the protagonist and for which she is awarded numerous awards, including the renowned Emmy Award in 2020.

A year later he took part in the film adaptation of the bestseller “Dunes” with Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, before appearing among the protagonists of the film “Malcolm & Marie” directed by Sam Levinson.

The most recent engagement saw her as Lola Bunny voice actress in the mixed media film “Space Jam: New Legends”released in 2021 and distributed by Warner Bros.

How much did he earn in Spiderman movies:

In the collective imagination Peter Parker’s MJ she has always had blonde hair and a white complexion, a decidedly feminine outfit and a romantic and dreamy character.

It is with the reinterpretation of the Spiderman following those of Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield that the stereotype played by Emma Stone And Kirsten Dunst for give space to the figure of Zendayaobviously with not a few controversies to follow.

Yes, because even if MJ’s character was never meant to be the same girl from the comics nor the embodiment of whoever had already brought her to the screen, the fact of putting her such a profound restyling and entrusting the interpretation to an actress who did not have the “right” connotationsit was a big risk for the producers.

Fortunately, Zendaya’s MJ has done just fine and has renewed herself from time to time, proving perfect for what has become Tom Holland’s new Peter Parker.

The character side of the character made things easier for the young actress, already alert, charismatic and unusual in herself compared to all female professionals in the world of cinema.

His smile and his irony immediately conquered during the auditions and the final result went far beyond the imagination.

Thanks to “Spider – Man: Homecoming” it’s at “Spider – man: No way home” the actress earned a whopping $ 75 million between May 2021 and May 2022not to mention the famous bonus relating to the percentages on receipts which makes the overall total rise significantly.

How much did he earn in the movie Dune:

If Spiderman earned her a lot, then the first film of the trilogy “Dunes” it was the highest springboard from which to dive for more fame, glory and recognition.

Although the role played by Zendaya was marginal in the narration of the events of the sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve, the actress managed to bring home a considerable cachet, namely $ 300,000.

This sum, very small compared to that received by Timothée Chalamet ($ 2.2 million), Jason Momoa ($ 2.2 million) e Rebecca Ferguson ($ 500,000) was still greedy for an actress who at 24 managed to get a part completely different from what she was used to and which led her to obtain great acclaim on the big screen.

The film, nominated for 11 Oscars, reconfirmed the director’s desire to try his hand in the sequel to be released in theaters in autumn 2023 and everything points to that the character of Chani (played by Zendaya) has already been inserted into the plot.

Filming of Dune II they will start this summer and since the crew will be the same, all the members will already know how to operate on stage to make the second chapter even more compelling.

How much did he earn in the TV series Euphoria:

So far we have seen how much Zendaya has earned in the most successful films but if we narrowed the field of view to TV series, the one that achieved the most notoriety was Euphoria.

Created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO, it tells the story of a group of high school teenagers struggling with the search for themselves and their identity, between loves, friendships and past traumas.

The narrator for the first two seasons is that of Rue Bennet (Zendaya)a teenager who returns home after three months of rehabilitation due to drug abuse caused by OCD.

The main argument of the whole series is precisely this and in many scenes the references to the use of drugs, physical and psychological abuse, scenes of sex and violence are far from implicit.

For this reason, the TV series has often received strong negative criticism even if, with hindsight they have found the time they find.

For his interpretation full of pathos, Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series and the estimated earnings for the two seasons has far exceeded $ 3 million.

Zendaya: how much is the chachet in Luca Guadagnino’s film

Zendaya is such an in-demand actress that even Italian director Luca Guadagnino wants her to star in his next sports / romantic drama titled “Challengers”.

Alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, the actress is one of the main choices to buy back the role of the former professional tennis player who has become a legend in racquet sport.

The production of the film began in the spring and there are not many previews about the plot.

According to some information leaked from the web, the story told by Guadagnino is totally imaginary, set during a low-level tournament in which the former Grand Slam champion (now fallen from grace) will have to participate to redeem herself.

Although the role has very similar facets to those of the protagonist of Euphoria (drugs, trauma and violence), Zendaya has shown that she has a 360 ° talent able to make each part quite easy to play.

Thanks to her ability to fully identify with the character and the ability to create suspense and drama with the emotional tones of her voice, this engagement could take her even higher in the ranking of the highest paid actresses of 2022.

After all, the terms of the contract are quite clear: the expected fee for the actress would amount to between 11 and 13 million eurosto which we must not forget to add the relative percentages of the box office.