wow! Billie Eilish launches her first perfume and we NEVER thought she would smell like this

Many are wondering if it was a collaboration or is it his own brand, but as many celebrities do, billie eilish worked together with Parlux Fragrances to develop your project. It is worth mentioning that other celebrities like Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara, Jason Wu, Vince Kamuto and more have gotten their hands on Parluxso we are almost sure that it will be a resounding success.

What does Billie Eilish’s perfume smell like?

By the personality and style that Billie Eilish projects in her videossurely you imagine that his fragrance it smells of something very daring, different and even cold while bordering on sexy, but let us tell you that no, its aroma has nothing to do with that! According to various revelations, ‘Eilish‘ has a sweet aura that is composed of the following notes:

Top notes: sugary petals, tangerine and red fruits.

Heart notes: soft spices, cocoa and creamy vanilla.

Base notes: warm musks, tonka bean and woods.

This means that it is a sweet, spicy, warm and sensual perfume, which will remind you of a comforting hug. ‘AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! This is a scent that I have been chasing for years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the WORLD’, he confessed Eilish in social networks.

How is the bottle of Billie Eilish’s new perfume?

From what we can see in the images of Instagramthe bottle containing the scent of billie eilish It is a kind of bust sculpture that reaches the middle of the face and is bathed in a slightly coppery brown color. The bottle certainly reminds us that this is an authentic creation of the singer, even if the inside is sweet. Let’s face it, the packaging itself is elegant, artistic, and perfect for decorating our vanity!