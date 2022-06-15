Would Shakira have to flee Spain? Reveals possible reason why she couldn’t move out

SPAIN.— After Shakira and Gerard Pique will announce that they are separating after 12 years of relationship, international media have reported that the singer would have everything ready to move in with their two children, to a mansion he bought years ago in Miami, Florida. However, a couple of journalists have revealed the alleged reason that prevents the Colombian from leaving Barcelona, ​​Spain.

According to the “Gossip No Like” program, Shakira would be close to moving to Miami, Florida with Milan and Sasha, children he fathered with Piqué during their relationship of just over a decade.

Likewise, the international press has indicated that since the singer and the footballer confirmed their separationthe interpreter of “I congratulate you” no longer wants to continue living in SpainWell, there’s no one there. The only reason why she has lived in Barcelona for more than 10 years was because of the relationship she had with the European player.

According to the program of shows broadcast on YouTube, Shakira two months ago he would have started the procedures to take their children out of Europe, At the same time, he began with the remodeling of the mansion that he has in Miami and that had been abandoned for years.

“Shakira for two months was arranging immigration issues of her children and looking for schools in Miami, to take the minors, milan and sasha. This situation has been bad for two months since Shakira began to fix her immigration status and the school situation, “commented presenter Elisa Beristain

Would Shakira have to flee Spain?

In the “Gossip No Like” program, it was also indicated that although Shakira you already have everything arranged for leave Spain, there is a reason that would prevent the singer from moving. However, if she could achieve it, it would be until July when she and her two children could leave Europe to travel to Miami, Florida, without returning.

“It’s in July when we go to see Shakira moving to Miami, All of this cannot be before, even though her children are out of school, because the summer course they are enrolled in is from June 27 to July 22, and that is the time she will use Shakira to get rid of all the legal paperwork. She already enrolled in Barcelona to the children in the summer course, so it will wait”, commented the hosts of the YouTube program.

For its part, the Twitter account identified as “Juangabriela Jackson” published that Shakira and Gerard Pique has not managed to reach a legal agreement regarding the situation of their children, so this would be the reason why the singer could not leave Spainbut if you want to continue with your plans move to miami as they mentioned in “Gossip No Like” that “she already has everything ready”, the singer could flee from Spain.

“They say that he is planning to go to Miami with his children, but in hijack mode because they do not reach an agreement for custody,” wrote the administrator of the Twitter account.

This is Shakira’s spectacular house in Miami

Shakira’s mansion in Miami was acquired by the singer when she was dating the Argentine Antonio de la Rua, nevertheless, never lived in it because she ended her relationship with him and moved to Barcelona, ​​Spain with Gerard Piqué, detailed Elisa Beristain in the ”Gossip No Like” program.

“Shakira did millionaire arrangements in the house of 10 million dollars, where it is planned to take their children. He has changed curtains, bedrooms, painted parts of the house, so this was already something she was planning, “said Elisa Beristain.

After rumors that Shakira will leave Spain to move to the United States, Several international media have revealed details of the mansion in which the singer and her two children could soon reside.

According to the Spanish press, the mansion of the interpreter of “Suerte” is a farm of about 750 square meters built and distributed on two floors, which after an exhaustive remodeling, the Colombian raised the value of the residence above the 10 million euros.

Also, it was indicated that the Mansion It is located in the residential neighborhood of North Bay Rd Drive. In this exclusive area are the jennifer lopez houses, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon, among other famous people.

The mansion is decorated in a minimalist style and with white as the absolute protagonist color, it has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and several rooms, in addition to having a privileged view of the sea. Gym, swimming pool and a private dock they are part of the house amenities that end up turning it into a luxury residence.

Notably Shakira acquired this house in 2001, for about 3 million dollars, but a comprehensive remodeling increased its value. In 2018, he put it up for sale for the first time, for approximately 14 million dollars.



According to the Spanish media La Vanguardia, three years later it lowered its sale price to 11 million, although a buyer was not found either.

In 2021, the singer decided to increase her price again to 16 million dollars, however, it was recently revealed that the property is no longer for sale. This data increased suspicions that the singer could move to said mansion after her death. break with Pique.