With memes, users say goodbye to Internet Explorer

As already announced, the end of an era has this date marked, since, as of today, June, 15the mythical browser internet explorer will be offline.

After nearly 27 years of active duty, microsoft will stop supporting explorer to focus fully on Microsoft Edgehis new browser that he has been presenting for some time and is working.

Internet Explorer; a death foretold

The news of the end of explorer known for a year, when microsoft announced in May 2021, that the Explorer 11 browser would be terminated, due to compatibility issues with some elements and future versions of operating systems such as Windows 10.

Also read: Dua Lipa goes viral with sensual dance in concert

In response to his absence, microsoft encouraged its users to use its new edge browser, which he pointed out, would be better suited to the new era. Thus, the firm assured that the transition would be friendly, especially for those users who have used the browser since the 90s since Edge has the mode internet explorer (IE), that is, it is possible to enter the websites and old applications that were used in explorer from the new browser.

Users dismiss Internet Explorer with memes

Through memes and jokes, social network users have shared funny messages to give you last goodbye to this iconic platform, which has graced desktops for more than a generation for nearly three decades.

Also read: “Ugly Betty” leaves Netflix; Internet users react with memes

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters