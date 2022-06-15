Willem Dafoe wants to be part of Joker 2

Joker 2 is a project that is already underway again with Joaquin Phoenix at the helm but another Hollywood actor wants to be present: Willem Dafoe.

Joker 2 is underway, again under the direction of Todd PhillipsY joaquin phoenix returning to personify Arthur Fleck, the sociopath who found it impossible to adapt to a world that rejected him from the beginning and then make violence his ideal testimony with which he would become a symbol of protest for a Gotham City divided in two. catchy!

The joker It was personified in the cinema by legends such as César Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. However, fans of the graphic novels of DC They always had a particular performer in mind to play the Clown Prince of Crime. We are talking about Willem Dafoewho was able to accurately embody the Green Goblin in the franchise spider-man.

Willem Dafoe in Joker 2?

Talking with GQ Dafoe expressed an idea to join Joker 2. In this case, the actor proposes to be a character that imitates the criminal actions of the archenemy of Batman: “You can have Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and someone who is imitating him. I fantasize about it. I haven’t talked to anyone about it.”confessed this talented actor who knows well what it is to give life to a villain of the superhero genre.

The truth is Todd Phillips shared the title of the new film of the Joker: Folie a Deux, translated from French means “Madness of Two”something that is probably not related to the fantasy of Willem Dafoe and his idea of ​​being a villain impersonator in the long-awaited sequel. Surely the reference of the phrase is for the duo Joker-Harley Quinn. There are already rumors that locate Lady Gaga negotiating for that role.

professional life of Willem Dafoe in Hollywood is very nourished with projects like Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, Body of Evidence, American Psycho, John Wick, Aquaman Y spider-man, among some of his most iconic roles. The talented performer was nominated for Oscar on multiple occasions and would surely be a great addition for the sequel to joker.