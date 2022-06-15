Will there be a recession? Why is there more optimism in Mexico than in the US?

Tell me if and when there will be a recession, rapper Cardi B asked her 23 million followers on her Twitter account. Here’s an artist worried about the economy who does a survey among her fans. If this becomes a trend, prepare for Cristian Nodal or Angela Aguilar to do their own research. We do not have the results of Cardi B’s investigation, but we can speculate a little: If the followers of the artists answer in a similar way to the experts, in the United States those who think that there will be a recession in 2023 will predominate. In Mexico, the answer would be majority would be “There will be no recession.”

Mexican experts are much more optimistic about the future of the economy than Americans. Mexico’s GDP will grow 1.76% in 2022 and 1.94% in 2023, says the survey that the Bank of Mexico did between May 24 and 31. They are not spectacular numbers, but they are much more positive than those shown by a survey of the United States economy carried out between June 6 and 9 by the Financial Times and the University of Chicago. There, the consensus is that the US GDP will grow little in 2022, but things get ugly as of 2023. 69% think that it will fall into recession in that year. The 30% who do not believe that there will be a recession next year, estimate that it will happen in 2024. Only one of those surveyed thinks that the recession will occur in 2022.

How to explain the optimism of the Mexicans… the pessimism of the Americans? These are not opinion studies that measure the state of mind of the open population. The Bank of Mexico surveys experts from 37 financial groups and consultancies, from the national and foreign private sector. The FT and the University of Chicago do the same with 49 experts from academia, the financial world and business. Their results match research done among Fortune 500 executives: three-quarters of them project negative growth in the United States by 2023.

The contrast is brutal and it is worth analyzing in detail the scenarios that the experts anticipate. The assessment of international risks is very similar in Mexico and the United States. The Ukraine crisis and value chain disruptions top the lists. In the internal factors, in the United States, the pessimism is explained by the high inflation and the actions that the Federal Reserve will take to contain it. There are two interest rate hikes that haven’t even tickled prices. It is anticipated that this week there will be a strong increase in the rate, minimum 0.50% and very likely up to 0.75 percent. To put it in perspective, there hasn’t been a 75 basis point increase since 1994.

In Mexico, pundits’ optimism seems literally bulletproof. Specialists anticipate that there will be growth, although they recognize the rise in interest rates in the United States as a factor that could complicate it. They put the weakness of the internal market as the main internal economic problem. They include in their economic concerns, the absence of structural changes and the uncertainty about the oil production platform. To the economic, they add political problems, in the first place they ponder political uncertainty and public insecurity. Thirdly, what is associated with the rule of law.

The pessimism of the experts about the United States occurs despite the fact that private consumption and business investment continue to grow, at rates of 2.7% and 9.2%, respectively. Non-rural job creation continues to be in the range of 400,000 weekly. The real estate market continues to be red hot. Spending in stores and restaurants broke a record in April and was 677,000 million dollars.

The specialists’ optimism about Mexico occurs despite the fact that national public and private investment is at a three-decade low. The generation of formal employment has slowed down, to the point that in May the balance was a loss of 2,885 jobs. The optimism in the GDP figure of the experts is expressed, despite the fact that 60% of them think that we are in a bad time to invest and a percentage close to zero think that it is a good time to invest.

The optimism of Mexican experts is so vigorous that it also radiates towards what will happen to the United States economy: GDP growth of 2.81 is anticipated in 2022 and 2.24 in 2023.

Is Mexican optimism or US pessimism right? I dare to anticipate a hypothesis: if Mexican experts had the numbers for the US economy for Mexico, they would be much more optimistic. If Americans had Mexican circumstances for their country… not even the sun would warm them.

lmgonzalez@eleconomista.com.mx