Will Smith respects his arm and puts Shohei Ohtani out

Will Smithreceiver of Los Angeles Dodgersshowed his great arm and managed to put out at second base to Shohei Ohtani. During the first game of the series between the “dodgers” and the Los Angeles Angels, the mask surprised the Japanese player and captured him in an attempt to steal the trails.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Angels sought to break the tie that existed on the board against the Dodgers. After this situation, shōhei ohtani He showed his skills on offense and connected the first hit of the game, which went all over the right field.

With this situation, the Japanese baseball player was at first base and he was coming to the batter’s box. Anthony Rendon with only one out on the board. As he hit the All-Star third baseman, shōhei ohtani he tried to rip off second base, but Will Smith made his arm respectable and hit a tremendous throw to put him out.

Run on Will? No way Shohei. pic.twitter.com/IaD3zHldSc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 15, 2022

Will Smith’s shot was spectacular and shōhei ohtani he was left with the desire to reach the second cushion. In the end, Anthony Rendon he failed with a fly ball to the right field and the Los Angeles Dodgers they hung an important ring in the top of the fourth inning.

This is nothing new, as Will Smith has shown on previous occasions that he has improved defensively. the mask of the Dodgersduring the 2022 season of the MLBhas managed to put out five players who were looking to cheat the paths and has a percentage of catching players stealing the bases of 16%.

