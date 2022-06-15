Will Smith plans his return to the cinema after slapping Chris Rock

Many things have happened and have been said since that unforgettable ceremony that included violence and tension that was not prepared and surprised those present in the venue as well as the spectators who were following the ceremony.

Since then the actor has issued few comments, but now

Will Smith

is planning your Return to the cinema after the slap to Chris Rock.

It may interest you:

This is what is known about the separation of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett.



Little was known about the Oscar winner for king richard since that day. In the same week after, she apologized to the comedian as well as to the Academy for his behavior during the evening.

Although both parties accepted the repentance of Jada Pinkett’s husband, it is also true that the interpreter has been banned for 10 years. That is, until 2032 Smith You will not be able to attend a ceremony of the most important awards in the industry of the cinema.

The consequences were also evident in his projects, as there were many that went on hiatus or were directly canceled due to the refusal of the producers to stick with the actor who had a very bad reputation within the cinema circle.

Despite this context and 3 months after that ceremony, there is a plan to Will Smith to return to the foreground.

You may also like:

He is the actor who would replace Will Smith in Aladdin.



How does Will Smith plan his return to the cinema?

The actor is working on the script for the second part of I’m legend, a film in which he starred in 2007 and which ended up being one of the biggest successes of his career. Since then there have been several rumors of a new installment that never materialized, but now it seems that it is a concrete possibility.

The concept is yet to be formed by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is out of the project. Obviously, he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while he continues development. Will is in therapy and taking some time away from the spotlight