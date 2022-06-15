Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and their children, net worth: how much money does each member of their family have | Who is the richest | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEK

How much money do you have Will Smith’s family? Although these are not the best times for the famous surname, the members of the American actor’s legacy are among the richest in Hollywood. Due to the slap he gave Chris Rock, the actor of “I am legend” and “Men in Black” still keeps a low profile after the Oscar Awards, where he received a golden statuette for his performance in “King Richard”. Unable to work, the question arises as to whether this situation will diminish his fortune. Here we tell you all about the amount of money the interpreter has, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his children Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith.

The users in social networks have wondered if the interpreter’s action in any way affected their heritage. His behavior had strict consequences and he had to withdraw from the Academy before the media scandal.

Without a doubt, the incident that went viral also left him out of several projects that were on the way. Although the context also highlighted other businesses, such as his Will’s book where he counts part of his Biography and his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Nevertheless, Will Smith’s money was an exorbitant figure before the blow he gave his colleague, who had made a “joke” alluding to alopecia that suffers Jade. Find out here how rich the actor is and the rest of his family members from Celebrity Net Wort estimates.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES EACH MEMBER OF WILL SMITH’S FAMILY HAVE?

5. Trey Smith – $2 million

Will Smith’s eldest son Treyborn in the actor’s first marriage with Sheree Zampino. He is 29 years old and has stayed away from fame, unlike his brothers. But he has managed to accumulate a fortune of 2 million dollars thanks to his work as DJ Y actor.

4. Willow Smith – $6 million

Although she is the youngest of the Smiths, at 21 Willow has stood out in the cinema, with “I am legend” and “Madagascar” 2and in music, where he has developed as a soloist and in the duo The Anxiety. She has worked with Will on the first film and with her mother on “Red Table Talk”. With his performance on the big screen, singing and television, plus he is influencerhas added 6 million dollars in your personal account.

3. Jaden Smith – $8 million

jadenmeanwhile, has ceased to be The boy from “The Pursuit of Happyness” to become a 23-year-old singer, investor, and model. He has sung with Justin Bieber, starred in “karate Kid” with Jackie Chan and is a partner of the company Just Water. He has also stood out on the catwalk with Louis Vuitton. She has come to have 8 million dollars.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith – $50 million

Unlike the children, the fortune of the parents in the smith family she is much taller and the first difference is Jada’s. Her successful career in film, as well as the impact of “Red Table Talk”, award-winning talk show Emmy, have positioned her as one of the richest women. She has also dabbled in the music industry and business, such as real estate. All her work translates into 50 million dollars.

1. Will Smith – $350 million

Finally, the actor Will Smith is the one who has raised the most money in his life within his family, with a estimated net worth of $350 million. This has been achieved, mainly, from his work in the cinema, with big blockbuster films such as “men in black”, “bad boys”, and on television with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.