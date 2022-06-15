Will Smith is already planning his return to Hollywood

Will Smith He is still missing from the public scene after his historic attack on comedian Chris Rock at the last Oscars ceremony, an absence that he hopes, among other things, to appease the criticism and indignation that his image has not stopped suffering and reputation in recent times.

While keeping an extremely low public profile, the Hollywood star would be working on his future return to the film industryspecifically in the script for the sequel to one of his most popular and successful films, ‘I Am Legend’, released in 2007.

Will’s wish is that the currents of opinion contrary to his person will be diluted with the passing of the months, or at least that stop being so radical in your goal of ‘cancelling’ it for good.

“The script is developing and his character is logically mentioned. Let it know, Will is still involved in the project. The concept and the story still have to receive the go-ahead from the Warner Bros studios, but they have not commented directly on a hypothetical departure of the actor, ”explained a source to the British newspaper The Sun.

The truth is Will Smith is officially the main producer of the future filmthrough his own company, so it would be hard to get rid of him and even more opt for another interpreter to give life to the charismatic protagonist of the plot.

The same informants also assure that the artist has intact his hopes of regaining the affection of the public, just as Johnny Depp has done after his media trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The negative feelings towards him have been disappearing in recent weeks. It seems that the world wants to look forward thanks to stories like those of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Of course, Will is doing everything he can to recover. He goes to therapy and has taken his time out of the spotlight, ”said the same confidant.

