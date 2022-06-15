Will Jurassic World have a crossover with the Fast saga? The distribution is targeted

No, we’re not talking about Ark 2 and his mix of Vin Diesel with dinosaurs. with the newly released Jurassic World: Dominion in cinemas, surpassing the barrier of 400 million at the box office, rumors of mixing the two most prolific licenses for Universal resurface. will we ever see one fast and furious with dinosaurs? It is unknown what they are up to at the major, but the cast and director They seem to be up to the task.

Although not the most valued, Jurassic World: Dominion is doing good numbers at the box office and has become a global phenomenon. It is a great success for Universal, which has to its credit the other goose that lays the golden eggs, fast and furious, a saga that is already on its way to its tenth installment and that after several problems with its director and its filming, is preparing to conquer theaters next year. Why not mix both ideas? DeWanda Wise, actress who plays Kayla Watts in dominionstates that he would love to be part of something like that.







“They’re both from Universal, so we could be in the saga The Fast and the Furious. Is there anything you can’t do in that saga? They’ve even been to space already!”, said the actress between laughs. This is not the first time that there is talk of mixing the saga Jurassic and Fast & FuriousY both Justin Lin, as the director of dominionColin Trevorrow, referred to the possibility a few months ago. “Well, I never said never to anything. And then there’s the fact that part of our philosophy is that we never want to be pigeonholed or labeled. And that’s all I’m going to say,” Lin confirmed in 2021. Fast What michelle rodrguezalso signed up.

“You just have to aim well, be successful, and look to merge. The only thing that stands in the way is the lawyers and the studios. Because usually the brands you try to merge belong to different studios or whatever. this particular case are under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. Can work“Rodriguez commented. Trevorrow was more amused in his remarks. “I don’t want to say anything because the memes would stop dead. “Reality isn’t that fun. I mean, have you ever heard of this franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people taking it really seriously on Twitter? Yeah. So, let’s keep having fun with the what-ifs.” “, he concludes. In the past, the only one who has openly acknowledged that she wants to mix the two has been LEGOas we already mentioned.

We will see the Jurassic dinosaurs running between the cars and motorcycles of the saga Fast in a world ravaged by prehistoric beasts? sounds like Cadillacs and Dinosaurs and that is synonymous with success. Jurassic World: Dominion is now available in theaters.