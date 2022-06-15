Will be? Fans believe that Morbius will come to Fortnite for this reason

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The years go by and Fortnite remains one of the most popular free video games on the market. Its success is largely due to its collaborations with renowned franchises. While some superheroes from the Marvel universe have already made their debut in the Battle Royale, it seems that now it will be the turn of a mythical villain and anti-hero from the comics.

Morbius in Fortnite? Supposed announcement in PS Store excites fans

As highlighted by user BabenHD in a reddit post, a recent promotional announcement on the PlayStation Store seems to hint that the Battle Royale could celebrate a crossover with characters from Morbiusthe latest film from Sony Pictures based on the Marvel comics.

As we can see in the image, the background that appears behind the logo of Fortnite It is practically the same one that was used in the promotional posters of the movie starring Jared Leto. That was more than enough for people to start believing that a crossover between the battle royale and the film is on the way.

Image via reddit

Should you believe this rumour? It’s important to note that the screenshot comes from an anonymous and unrecognized reddit user. So, it could be a simple joke or an image created in Photoshop without great pretensions.

We must remember that, despite failing twice at the box office, Morbius he managed to forge a very faithful community around him and is now considered a cult work. Of course, his success in social networks is a direct consequence of memes. In any case, a collaboration with the Battle Royale is not a far-fetched idea.

Fan creates campaign to get Morbius to Fortnite

Although it remains to be seen if the villain and antihero played by Jared Leto will reach the free Epic Games video game, the community is not willing to wait with arms crossed and has already set to work to make said collaboration a real one. reality.

What happens is that a fan created a petition on the Change.org portal in the hope that Dr. Michael Morbius reaches Fortnite. Despite being an initiative that is clearly a joke, as its description suggests, hundreds of people have already shown their support.

Image via Change.org

Morbius coming to fortnite is the only thing I wanted to see before I die pic.twitter.com/xI2fL6OB0O — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) June 13, 2022

As of this writing, 956 people have already signed the application. The comments are full of people repeating memes from the movie like “it’s morbin time” and so on.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think the Marvel character will be available in free-to-play at some point? Let us read you in the comments.

