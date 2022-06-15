Will Amber Heard be replaced in ‘Aquaman 2’? This says your representative

After the rumors about the supposed replacement of Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’ gained strength, a representative of the actress came out to deny that Warner Bros. was working with another person for the role of Mera.

The above happens after the Just Jared portal published this week that Amber Heard had not only been left out of the tape; but they had already found a replacement and this would be Nicole Kidman to give it more prominence.

“Warner Bros. decided to reprise the role of Amber Heard after testing the film on screen. They will do new shots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” says Just Jared.

In this way, a representative of the actress spoke of the situation for Fox News Digital, where he described the rumors and claims about the replacement of Amber Heard as “slightly crazy“.

“The rumors continue as they have since day one: inaccurateinsensitive and a little crazy, ”he told Fox News Digital, and since the defamation trial between the actress and Johnny Depp began, fans have asked that his role in ‘Aquaman’ be eliminated.

However, the specialized film portal Tomatazos explains that this rumor gained strength because the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, declared during the trial that Heard was going to be replaced, but not because of their legal situation.

The above was going to happen because I did not have a good Connection with her partner: “They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together. I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it would take a lot of effort to get there.”

Despite this, he indicated that Warner Bros. decided to continue with the actress as Mera, so that so far Amber Heard continues with her participation in Aquaman 2‘, although this is minimal.

Well, Hamada pointed out that the film was presented as a “buddy comedy” and that the role of Mera was always intended to be minor.