Why didn’t Britney Spears invite her family to her wedding? | Lifestyle

Two important relatives were conspicuous by their absence during the ceremony.

After winning the legal battle against his father, and ending the guardianship of which he was a victim for more than 13 years, Britney Spears has put complete distance with his family, and his recent marriage with Sam Asghari is proof of this. The also named Princess of pop married last Thursday June 9 in his new mansion, offering a romantic ceremony which had as guests great personalities from the fashion industry, such as Donatella Versace, Madonna and Paris Hilton, nevertheless, Those who were conspicuous by their absence were Britney’s parents and siblings.

After the trials in court, where the singer revealed the mistreatment she suffered under her strict guardianship, of which her father jamie spears had complete power, the interpreter also revealed that she had suffered negligence from her brothers Bryan and Jamie Lynn as well as even his own mother, Lynn Spears.

The relationship with his younger sister, Jamie Lynn, was extremely fractured after uncovering the sewer of the dark moments that Brit lived under the control of her family, the pop star’s little sister launched public messages not only against her sister but also against fans in favor of the #FreeBritney movement; Later, the former Nickelodeon child star published a book in which she claimed to be the victim of the whole situation, pointing to herself as “the forgotten one” in her family.

Even though media like Page Six Y Daily Mail would have ensured that the only guest at the wedding of Britney would have been her brother major Bryan Spears, the singer herself denied this, making it clear that he did not want to have anyone from his family on such a special day. Those close to Brit that her fans missed seeing in the souvenir photos on her wedding day were the children of the interpreter.

To the surprise of many, neither Sean Preston nor Jayden Federline were present to see his mother walk down the aisle. This puzzled the singer’s followers, because since the end of Britney’s guardianship, both young teenagers have not been seen accompanying her mother during this new beginning in her life.