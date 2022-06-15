Who is Camila Cabello, the lead singer of the Champions League final

Who is Camila Cabello – The final of Champions League prepares to go on stage, with Liverpool and Real Madrid battling for the trophy. Also for the 2021/22 edition of the event, UEFA has decided to rely on an internationally renowned artist for the final ceremony, which will precede the clash between the English and Spanish teams.

Like this Camila Cabello entered the world of football through the front door: the singer, nominated for a GRAMMY Award and multiple platinum status, was chosen to perform at the Stade de France in the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final. Known around the world for hit hits like Bam Bam, Señorita and Havana, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter told UEFA.com of his Latin origins and his passion for football.

Who is Camila Cabello – The UEFA interview

“I am enthusiastic! A few hours ago I was a little nervous, but now I can’t wait. My father is Mexican, I have Latino blood, so football is an important part of our culture and I cheer for Mexico every time he plays.He began.

“The stage was set up with sound devices to involve people as much as possible. I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ – the version we prepared for the ceremony – will thrill the audience, as well as ‘Bam Bam’. The whole work was built for contexts like this. I am sure it will energize the whole audience“, he added.

On his passion for football: «Soccer is by far my favorite sport and I have always wanted to go to a live match. It’s the only sport I can watch, fully understanding what’s going on. I have never been able to see a game live in the past due to my busy work schedule, so this will be my first time. I am also excited for this“.

On for those who will cheer in the final: «Cheering for both of us. If I’m nervous, I can only imagine how the players are feeling right now. A prediction? I hope it’s a hard-fought and fun game because I don’t like boring or obvious games. I am sure that it will be very close and that it will only be decided at the end, perhaps on penalties“.

Who is Camila Cabello – The story of the singer-songwriter

But who is Camila Cabello? The artist, born Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao (Cojímar, March 3, 1997), is a Cuban singer-songwriter and naturalized American actress. Camila Cabello was born in Cojímar, a few kilometers from the Cuban capital Havana, to Sinuhe Estrabao and Alejandro Cabello, born in Mexico City and moved to Cuba in the first years of her life; she also has a younger sister named Sofia.

The family lived between Havana and Mexico City before moving to Miami, Florida in the United States when Camila was five. In 2008 she acquired US citizenship and attended Miami Palmetto High School, which she left in the 2012-13 school year, while she was in second grade, to pursue a career as a singer. She later graduated from high school

Former member of the musical group Fifth Harmony, the singer-songwriter reached notoriety in 2012 following participation in the second season of the well-known talent show The X Factor USA, in which, together with her companions, she was ranked third.

Leaving the group in 2016, she was led to international success as a solo artist thanks to the single Havana, which finished at the top of the main global music charts and anticipated the release of the album Camila (2018). In 2019 it was the turn of the second album Romance, promoted by the summer hit Señorita, in collaboration with Shawn Mendes, and by other moderately successful singles such as Liar, Shameless and My Oh My.