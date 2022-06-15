Which car is Will Smith using to save his marriage?

The Philadelphia-born actor wants to save their relationship after the problems of recent months. He keeps reading and find out the rest of the information.

The wild slapand Will Smith tipped to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscar awards gala continues to bring consequences for the actor born in Philadelphia. In addition to the veto imposed by the Academy for the next 10 years, the production companies of the seventh art are keeping a suspicious silence about the projects they had in conjunction with the protagonist of “I’m legend”.

However, another of the problems facing the actor is the possible breakdown of his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple has suffered ups and downs over the 25 years since they said yes, but in recent months a series of situations have been triggered that could put the stability of both in check.

This situation would have Will against a rock and a hard place, who is using the resources around him to save his relationship with Jada. Hence, one of the actor’s last decisions was to give his wife the Rolls Royce Ghost of 350 thousand dollars that he acquired just a few years ago.

Will Smith has always been recognized as a lover of speedand the purchase of this Rolls-Royce endorses what was said. This machine from the British manufacturer began to be manufactured in 2020 and is considered one of the most elegant of the entire firm. The ‘Extended’ variant -the one owned by the Smith family- measures 2.15 meters wide and the height is fixed at 1.57 meters.

In addition, the technical characteristics of this Rolls-Royce are also to be highlighted: a 6.6-liter 12-cylinder V engine takes it up to 571 hp and a maximum torque of 850 NM. The Ghost is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 280 km/h; Will Smith’s arguments to win back Jada Pinkett’s affection.

