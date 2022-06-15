What was the movie where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met?

although now Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are awaiting the verdict that will determine if the demand of the actor in which accuses his ex-wife of defamationthere was movie that both starred. In which they met and thus began their, at that time, sentimental relationship.

Diary of a Seducerthe film in which Amber Heard met with Johnny Depp

The Rum Diary (Diary of a Seducerby its name in Spanish), was a dramatic comedy film that premiered in 2011. Which was directed and written by Brice Robinson, based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Hunter S. Thompson.

Aside from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starring, the cast also included Aaron Eckhart, Michael Rispoli, Richard Jenkins, and Giovanni Ribisi.

The recordings of the film began in March 2009 in Puerto Rico and premiered on October 28, 2011. The budget to carry it out was 45 million dollars, but it only managed to raise 30 million.

As for the synopsis of the film, Johnny Depp plays Paul Kemp, a writer who has not been able to sell a book. And that he gets a job at a newspaper in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard plays Chenault, a young woman whom Paul meets, who was on a boat in the sea and is seen by him while she bathes naked.

Although the latter makes immediately fell in love with herthe woman is engaged to Hal Sanderson, a real estate agent who offers Paul a job writing advertisements for your company.

You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.

The start of a media trial

It was thanks to this movie that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met, officially starting their relationship in 2012. Marrying in 2015 and separating a year later.

Although they divorced in 2017, the actress asked for a Restraining order against the actor for physical and mental violence, although he later withdrew the accusation for a $7 million settlement.

The following year, Amber Heard wrote a column for The Washington Post in which he made accusations against Johnny Depp without mentioning his name. Then, in 2019, the actor would present a defamation suit and, in this way, they were embarked on a tense media trial.

