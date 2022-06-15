What to see in ‘streaming’ (free and without subscription): a shocking ‘thriller’ based on real events that will leave you shocked – CINEMABLEND

‘Dark Waters’ tells us the true story of the lawyer who denounced a large company for contaminating the water in a region of the United States for years. A formidable film that you can watch for free on RTVE Play.

A shocking story that gives you goosebumps once you realize it’s based on a true story. A harsh portrait of the damage that corporations are willing to cause in order to achieve greater profits, and the shocking story of the man who tried to fight against all that. This is Dark Waters, the formidable drama that you can see right now, for free and without a subscription, through the RTVE Play platform.

Leading the project, playing the leading lawyer and also acting as producer, is Mark Ruffalo, known for his relevant role in Marvel with films like Avengers: Endgame and also for his social and political commitment. The popularity and economic benefits of playing the Hulk earned him to carry out this complex and sharp film that denounces one of the largest and most silent environmental catastrophes in the United States.

Ruffalo plays Robert Bilott, an experienced defense attorney who works primarily with large companies, including the multinational DuPont Corporation. One day a farmer comes to him denounced that his animals have died intoxicated and assures that it is the product of poisoning by the company, which has been dumping chemicals into the community’s drinking water.

At first he is suspicious of the request. But as evidence of DuPont’s practices comes into his hands, he begins to feel the need to change his priorities and sue the company, even if he turns the entire firm against it and torpedoes his promising promotion. He does this despite the emotional impact it may have on him and his family by putting himself in a a compromised situation just for searching for truth and justice.

All this history, in addition to shocking for its implications in real life, is also very effective because it reflects the emotional cost of the entire legal process for this character and his wife (Anne Hathaway). Todd Haynes, who had previously shone with brilliant melodramas like Far From Heaven or Carol and the occasional experimental film, seemed like an unusual choice for the project, but manages to recover the emotional restlessness and paranoia of another great film of his like Safe.

‘Dark waters’: Some extras are victims of the real case

His way of entering this shocking story, which involves pointing out the damage done by powerful companies and the difficulties encountered by those who decide to denounce the situation, is also reminiscent of another impeccable drama like The Dilemma (The Insider). That Michael Mann movie was also capable of make one of those stories based on real events very cinematographicwhile still sounding like a superb adult drama.

Offers a more unique experience than meets the eye, and Haynes manages to leave you heartbroken with the experience. After seeing it, maybe you no longer look at the pans with the same eyes. And Ruffalo and Hathaway are fabulous in their respective roles, especially the former who has to carry almost the entire film and its emotional weight. dark waters It is a film that will surprise you in the best of ways.

You can see dark waters on RTVE Play.

