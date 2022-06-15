Fortnite: what is the new anchor glove and how to get it?

Epic Games just released an update for Fortnite which includes interesting content for players. In addition to various balance adjustments for various weapons, the company added a fun new item: the Anchor Gauntlet.

As its name suggests, it is a useful item that will help you swing around the map with agility that will surprise your rivals. It will also help you to get distant objects in a very simple way.

This is how the new anchoring glove works Fortnite: Battle Royale

To start with, you should know that you can find the Anchor Glove in various tool boxes located at Anchor Stops, scattered throughout the map. Once you have it in your hands you can use it to hook onto various surfaces and swing to gain mobility.

Epic designed this item to be fun to use, so when you hook and swing your speed will increase up to 3x. This tool can be combined with slides to increase its potential on the battlefield.

Take into account that it is also used to hook distant objects and get them without much hassle or simply to move them from place. You must be careful when using the Anchor Glove, as it has a cooldown period, so it will take a while before you can use it again.

What balance adjustments did you receive Fortnite: Battle Royale?

There’s good news for players who are fans of the 2-Shot Shotgun, as Epic Games increased its projectile damage, accuracy, ammo count, and the powerful weapon’s maximum damage cap.

On the other hand, it’s important to know that the Hammer Assault Rifle and Ram Burst Jump Rifle are less effective, as the recent update decreased the amount of damage they deal. Also, the second gun had the recoil of its first bullet increased. Lastly, note that Epic Games decreased the recoil of the Hammer Assault Rifle.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

