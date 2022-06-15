What is known about the return of Will Smith to the big screen?

Last March, during the live broadcast of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards 2022, millions of viewers were stunned when the actor Will Smith got up from his seat and gave comedian Chris Rock a real slap in the face.

In the middle of Oscar Awards 2022, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett’s shaved headthe wife of Will Smith. In fact, she has already spoken publicly about the alopecia that was diagnosed with her.

read also



Jada Pinkett wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to reconcile







“Bad Boys 4” will continue its normal development with Will Smith





The truth is Chris Rock’s joke angered Will Smith and caused the star to climb up and slap the host. This he did in front of all his colleagues invited to the awards, who looked at the scene in shock.

Because of what happened, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences penalized the actor who will not be able to attend any event in the next 10 years.

Since then, there is a deep doubt about the future of Will Smith on the big screen, although his return would be closer than many thought.

The possible return of Will Smith to the cinema

Several rumors have circulated strongly in recent hours about the possible return of Will Smith to the movies. And he would do it with the sequel to I’m legendwhere he played Robert Neville.

I’m legend was released in theaters in 2007. There, Will Smith He was a virologist who happened to be the sole survivor of a zombie apocalypse in New York.

Now, sources told The Sun that the return of Will Smith to the cinema could be with i am legend 2. This would take place 15 years after the first movie that was a success at the box office.