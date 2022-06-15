What I see? The tiger and the dragon, a high-flying story with Chinese martial arts and traditions

There is a great true story behind one of the multiple lives that the central character of Everything everywhere at the same time. Seeing Evelyn Wang there transformed into a great martial arts movie star, we are not only facing one of the infinite possible games within a multiverse. It is truly a great tribute. When Michelle Yeoh takes Evelyn to that place, what she does is remind us where her own past is and her best story in cinema.

That splendor can be seen in The tiger and the dragon (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), the co-production between China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the United States that a little over two decades ago became the most successful non-English language film of all time at the US box office, so unwilling until then to accept films with subtitles and spoken in a language other than English.

Chow Yun-Fat and Michelle Yeoh in The Tiger and the Dragon

This notable repercussion translated into a sum of recognitions that no one could have imagined at the time of its world premiere, first at the Cannes Festival, then with the Audience Award in Toronto and finally with the ten nominations for the Oscar, including best film and best director. In the ceremony held in March 2001, which consecrated Gladiator as the best film of the year, The tiger and the dragon It won four awards: best foreign film, best soundtrack, best photography and best art direction. It was also the night that Bob Dylan won the Oscar for best song (“Things Have Changed”, from the movie Wild weekend) and surpassed in that category “A Love Before Time”, the theme of the final credits of The tiger and the dragon composed and arranged by the Argentine Jorge Calandrelli.

Thought at the time as the inaugural exercise of an artistic integration between China and the United States with purposes much more ambitious than those of a simple alliance designed to fill cinemas, The tiger and the dragon partially met its objectives. It was a colossal success with critics and audiences in the United States and parts of the Western world, but it passed amid complete disregard for the Chinese market. Not even the presence of undisputed stars like Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat was enough, plus the promising appearance of the young and beautiful Zhang Ziyi (future great star of Chinese cinema) to summon the public.

Zhang Ziyi shows all his skill in a scene from The Tiger and the Dragon

Later it was said that the fundamental reason for this failure was the twist that the film tried from some of the classic premises of the martial arts cinema popularized in Asia and more especially of the genus known as wuxiawhich alludes to such legendary adventures at different times in Chinese history. Over time it was said that the Chinese public did not like too much that The tiger and the dragon broke with the tradition of starting the story with a great action scene and instead of it, the knot of dramatic and romantic conflict between some of its central characters was raised from the very beginning. The first big sequence of martial arts appears here only at 15 minutes. Nor is there a closure of these characteristics in the film, as is also indicated by custom. The film concludes in a more lyrical and symbolic way.

The architect of this change was Ang Lee, the versatile director of Taiwanese origin who applied in this story a perfect cross between his Asian birth and his training as a filmmaker in the United States. This last nuance led him to shine in his first forays into Western cinema with works a priori very foreign to his identity, such as sanity and feelings Y riding with the devil. He would later direct one of the Hulk movies and would again be at the gates of the Oscar with Secret in the mountain.

Michelle Yeoh, queen of martial arts, in a scene from the movie File, Archive

It was Lee himself who described The tiger and the dragon like something like sanity and feelings but with martial arts. “All my films deal with the desire for freedom and the resistance against family conditioning and social codes. In this case it is an allegory about Chinese society, so repressed and subjugated. At a structural level I think there are also parallels: Michelle Yeoh is to Emma Thompson what Zhang Ziyi is to Kate Winslet, ”Lee told LA NACION at the end of 2000, when he presented her film at the San Sebastian Festival.

The tiger and the dragon It begins with the reunion between Shu Lien (Yeoh) and Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat), two former adventure partners who for different reasons could not make their love come true despite the powerful mutual attraction that both decide to keep alive. In the middle of this approach is the legendary sword of Mu Bai, known as “green destiny”, which the ancient warrior wants to leave in custody to start a new stage of his life.

But the sword is stolen in an action behind which appears the mysterious and sinister Jade Fox, responsible in the past for the tragic death of Mu Bai’s master. While the search for the “green destiny” revives the couple’s old romantic and warrior fire, another key female character begins to assert itself, the young, aristocratic and rebellious Jen (Ziyi), who rejects the marriage of convenience proposed by her family and instead she has a passionate romance with Lo (Taiwanese action heartthrob Chan Cheng), a rural bandit.

What caught the audience’s attention the most is the remarkable conception and execution of the complicated and extensive martial arts action scenes, virtuously and delicately choreographed by the expert Yuen Wo-Ping, architect of the innovative movements that made history with sequences of that type from Matrix. The most extraordinary of The tiger and the dragon it is the way the characters move with admirable lightness through the air or on the water and hold true bare-knuckle battles in the midst of amazing flights as if none of them were subject to the law of gravity.

Director Ang Lee AFP

In one of those sequences we see Chow Yun Fat and Zhang Ziyi engaging in kung fu blows, which actually look like movements from a beautiful ballet, high up in a bamboo forest on the stems of the trees. There are no traces of stunt doubles there or in the rest of the film because the actors meet almost all the challenge of carrying out the action scenes themselves. To achieve this there was intense training involving experts in martial arts, dancers and swordsmen.

“For every actor hanging there, it took another 30 people on the ground at the same time, mimicking how bamboo moves in the wind. And the stress of having some of Asia’s biggest movie stars suspended in the air by cranes and harnesses over a valley was the most intense of the entire shoot,” Lee would confess years later. Those tensions led, for example, to the filming being forcibly halted in one of its opening moments because Yeoh tore his ligaments.

Chinese traditions appear at the center of the plot of The Tiger and the Dragon

Unlike the popular Asian films that inspired him, The tiger and the dragon It’s not just a martial arts movie. It actually incorporates them into a plot that has a very well-defined dramatic and romantic axis, with two heroines (played by Yeoh and Ziyi) who were very much ahead of this current reality of empowered female characters and masters of their decisions.

Zhang Ziyi would return to that world a few years later with two of the most inspiring and spectacular films by Chinese director Zhang Yimou, Hero (2002, available on Paramount+) and The House of Flying Daggers (2003, in Movistar Plus). The two seem to follow in more than one point the path opened by The tiger and the dragon: an updated look at certain episodes from the Chinese past, the incorporation of dramatic or romantic elements to a plot equally lavish in action scenes; the recovery with the most modern breath of the tradition of the martial arts film; the visual impact of a succession of scenes of extraordinary beauty, many of them captured in dazzling natural settings of Chinese geography.

So strong was the repercussion reached by The tiger and the dragon that in 2006 a sequel was made, not as successful as the previous one but with great moments of action and martial arts, a whole party that we owe to Yuen Wo-Ping, who in this case became the director of the film. History records this 2016 production, titled The Tiger and the Dragon: The Sword of Destiny (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) as the first feature film produced by Netflix, buoyed by previous serial successes like House of Cards. Also here, as in the case of Everything everywhere at the same timethere is a true story behind the title of a movie.

The tiger and the dragon is available on HBO Max