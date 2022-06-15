What critics say about “Claw”, Adam Sandler’s sports drama in which he shows a different facet

Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented character with a rocky past.(Netflix)

The actor, screenwriter and producer, Adam Sandler, is well known in the film industry for his mostly comedy productions. However, on this occasion, Sandler came to Netflix last June 8 with Claw (Hustle), a sports drama film that yes or yes you should see, more if you are a fan of sports and especially basketball. Film in which the actor goes out of the comedy demonstrating his versatile talent in another genre.

In Claw, Sandler plays a talent scout in the basketball industry who, while in Spain, discovers an amateur player whom he sees as a rough jewel to be polished, named Bo Cruz. A humble 22-year-old who makes a living as he can, in addition to having a very difficult past. Sandler, who plays Stanley Sugerman, after meeting him, without the approval of his team decides to take the phenomenon with him, giving them both one last chance to prove that they are worthy of the NBA.

“Claw”, the new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler and produced by LeBron James. (Netflix)

What happens next?

Installed in the United States, Sugerman takes him to various preliminary tests, however, at first things do not go as he expected, since due to pressure, among other things, Bo Cruz cannot demonstrate his potential; situation that makes things difficult for the fervent talent scout. After that, due to many conflicts with the recent owner of the professional team for which he works, Sugerman decides to resign and put all his work, faith and even his money in the young athlete. Both go through a thousand and one difficulties until one day things improve.

Although this film has some somewhat hilarious dialogue, the focus of this film is not comedy, but drama at all levels. This production had the world in expectation and after its premiere, nobody let it pass. So, Next, you will know what the critics have said about the actor in this new fiction.

Juancho Hernangómez and Adam Sandler, protagonists of “Garra”. (Netflix)

reviews about Claw

The renowned medium Variety He said, “Although it’s fiction, it often feels like a real-life drama that fits with the newfound authenticity of Adam Sandler, who has learned to put every part of himself down on paper.”

The Hollywood Reporter expressed the following, “Adhering to the formula requirements of inspirational sports dramas, while offering plenty of individuality and characters worth taking an interest in.”

A.V. Club expressed, “A heartwarming sports movie, full of humor and heart.”

Cast members: Jaleel White, Maria Botto, Kenny Smith, Heidi Gardner, Jordan Hull, Queen Latifah, Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez at the premiere of the film. (REUTERS)

In Rotten Tomatoes, Claw has an average rating of 7/10. The website consensus reads: “Claw doesn’t have fancy moves, but doesn’t need them: the everyman charm of Adam Sandler makes it fun to watch.”

Additional data: In this film directed by Jeremiah Zagarwho plays the talent Bo Cruz is Juancho Hernangomezprofessional Spanish player in real life of the NBA Utah Jazz. And the movie features other real players.

