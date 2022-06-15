We have the first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’ – El Financiero

Warner Bros. adds one more revelation of the movie Barbie, whose long-awaited premiere will be next summer. Through its social networks, the producer released an image of the co-star of Mattel’s most famous doll.

After a few months of launching the first look at margot robbie like Barbie, fans and followers of the new film directed by Greta Gerwig were able to learn about the characterization of Ken.

This is how Ken will be in the movie Barbie

Although in October of last year it was announced that Ryan Gosling would assume the role of Ken, advances about his possible image or details of the character were left to wait.

However, this Wednesday we finally have the first photograph of Barbie’s partner.

With a coordinated light blue denim vest and jeans, short almost platinum blonde hair, a discreet smile that tilts to one corner and a cheerful gaze, he reveals the Ken of the silver screen.

And to leave no doubt, the edge of the character’s boxer stands out in a white strip with black typography that precisely bears Ken’s name.

Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’. (Photo: Instagram @wbpictures)



The characteristic pink tones are part of the general art of photography present in the film whose premiere will be on July 21, 2023.

With this revelation the ‘postcard’ is completed with Barbie, who in the first image of the film appears with her blonde hair aboard the iconic Pink Car, and whose comment on Ken’s photo stood out among the hundreds of reactions.

Just a little blue heart in the Instagram post was enough to make the ‘match’ that fans have waited for months.

So far, the cast confirmed by Warner Bros Pictures includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Simu Liuall under the direction of Greta Gerwig, who wrote the story with her partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

The film has undergone several changes since its announcement, starting with who would play the doll. The first options were Amy Schumer and Anne Hathawaybut it was Robbie who was chosen to be part of the filming that began in early 2022 in London.