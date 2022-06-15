“We are aware of the game played by Greece against our country”

The President of Turkey and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Recep Tayyip Erdoganspoke during the plenary session of his party’s group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

The Head of State confirmed that they clearly conveyed to all interlocutors their messages related to developments in the Aegean Sea on the occasion of the Efes-2022 military exercise held in Izmir a week ago.

“We are aware of the game played against our country through Greece unleashed on us after being pampered by some, just as it has been throughout history. The problem is that Greece is not aware of this game or pretends to be a voluntary extra in it. As you know, those who get tired, who get more exhausted, and whose arm breaks, are the extras. But, their names never appear on stage. That is what happened to Greece in the past. If you insist on her mistakes, that’s what’s going to happen to her in the future,” she stated.

President Erdogan also referred to the resource of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

“We will not absolutely change our position until Sweden and Finland take clear, concrete and firm steps in the fight against terrorism.”

Erdogan said that they have successfully implemented the step to convert the international name ‘Turkey’ to ‘Türkiye’, and that the flights of the national airline will be carried out not under the name Turkish Airlines, but ‘Türk Hava Yolları‘ (Turkish Airlines).