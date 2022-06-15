Was Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman 2’? This is what we know – El Financiero

Since the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began, the rumors about the replacement of the actress, who plays Mera in the tapes of ‘Aquaman‘, they have not stopped and, on the contrary, they have been getting stronger and stronger.

Amber Heard, replaced from ‘Aquaman 2′?

On this occasion, the portal JustJared published that, according to close sources: “Warner Bros. decided to change the role of Amber Heard after trying the film. They are going to do new takes with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman”.

The portal statements ensure that Heard’s replacement is imminent, and that it will start from the second installment of ‘Aquaman’, entitled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘ to be released in 2023, but Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed such information.

There is also talk of the dismissal of the actress since, after the multiple lawsuits between her and Johnny Depp, the actor lost some important roles in his career, such as that of Jack Sparrow in the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ or Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘fantastic animals‘.

The rumors have been denied: there will be no replacement… for now

This Tuesday, a spokesperson for Amber Heard’s team denied the rumors that the actress lost her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe.

According to testimony published by Variety: “The rumors continue as they have since day one: inaccurate, insensitive, and a little crazy.”, so none of them could be taken into account until the production house or the actress herself confirms it.

What is known about Amber Heard’s participation in ‘Aquaman 2′ is that this was reduced to only 10 minutes. It was during the trial that the actress stated that Warner Bros. cut some of his scenes because I didn’t want him to be part of the movie after the scandal.

“They didn’t want to include me”, assured via Variety. Also, she revealed that she was scheduling her time to shoot until Depp’s lawyers called her a liar, so communications with the production company stopped.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had actionwhich showed my character and another character (without revealing any spoilers), two characters fighting each other, and they basically took a lot of my paper. They just took out a bunch,” he claimed.