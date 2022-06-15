viral video | “Krissed”: the new TikTok trend where users are “victims” of jokes | Chris Jenner | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The case of the strange being captured in the zoo that they now seek to identify with new cameras

He got tired of paying for sneakers and decided to get his favorites tattooed on his feet

TikTok It is still the fashion application in different countries of the world and the latest trend has Kriss Jenner as protagonists. If you got hooked watching a video viral in the Chinese social network and suddenly the mother of the Kardashians appeared, because you have just been “krisseado”

In 2011, Kris Jenner stunned dancing to Christina Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade” in a green sequined outfit. The video was posted on “MsKendallandKylie,” a YouTube channel owned by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, according to Teen Vogue.

The clip was titled “Kardashian Jenner Family Music Video – Lady Marmalade from Moulin Rouge” and it featured the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, as well as Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, dancing and lip-syncing to the song, according to Insider.

What is “krissed”, the new TikTok trend?

For a few months, users have used the fragment where Kris Jenner appears as a trend to make jokes on TikTok. That is, in the middle of a video of interest, the mother of the Kardashians sneaks in while dancing.

They usually manage to attract public attention with false rumors about Jenner. For example, in a video posted by a user, images of Kendall Jenner appear with the caption: “Oh my God, Kendal Jenner has announced that she is pregnant! However, after a few seconds her mother appears dancing “Lady Marmalade”.

“You just got #krissed,” reads the caption.

According to Insider, hundreds of videos have been made in the app using the same format, and the hashtag #krissed has been used in more than 11,000 videos.

Who is Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner is an American businesswoman, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, according to what Readings explains. She married attorney Robert Kardashian in 1978 and the couple had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. Currently, she has her own production company and is dedicated to managing the Kardashian clan.

