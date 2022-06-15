Vin Diesel takes a look at Riddick’s next movie

It sounds like a joke, but four years have passed since the actor Vin Diesel confirmed that there would be a fourth film in the franchise riddick and a series as a spin off. However, time has passed and it is not known if the project will really continue. And now, all the plans can be revealed due to a specific image.

Through their social networks, Diesel released a sketch of the storyboard to fans, assuring that it hasn’t yet forgotten about this niche franchise that still has its legion of fans. In this representation the scriptwriter sent it David Twohywho has already worked alongside the actor in previous installments and will also do so in the fourth.

For now, the progress of Riddick: Fury may seem a bit slow as the actor is busy with other high-profile projects like the upcoming entry of Fast and furious. However, it is very possible that within a few years there will be progress in better shape, this is because Diesel He has a great passion for the saga that launched him to stardom.

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against predatory aliens and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever. Soon bounty hunters descend from across the galaxy only to find themselves pawns in his greatest plot for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a fierce revenge attack before returning to Furya to save him from destruction.

For now, there is no planned release date for the film.

Via: comic book