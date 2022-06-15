VIDEO: Mexican fan supports Johnny Depp in his trial and insults Amber Heard when he sees her pass

The trial led by Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has crossed borders, this because they are international actors, their fans from all over the world are very aware. Some decide to show her support through social networks, however, this Mexican got down to work and traveled to the United States to make her love known to the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Through the TikTok platform, the user identified as Julia Morales revealed that she traveled from Sonora to the state of Virginia, in the United States, to be outside the Court and see Johnny Depp pass, who is in the midst of the controversy over the defamation trial against his ex-wife. Like other supporters of the Hollywood star, the woman sat with banners near the venue.

“I am the happiest woman in the world, I fulfilled my dream of seeing Johnny Depp in person, today’s court, 05/16/22 Fairfax court house Justice for Johnny Depp? Virginia Sinaloa in the house, I love you I love you”placed in the description of one of his videos, in which he showed that he met the protagonist of “Charlie and the chocolate factory”.

The wait paid off, because despite being under the sun for many hours and then facing the rain, he managed to see how the actor arrived at the Virginia Court in his truck. Luckily for him, Depp, 58, is used to greeting his fans outside the venue.so he lowers his window and when he gets out of the car he waits a moment to thank him for his support.

The Mexican managed to express her affection to the actor, since she shouted “I love you”while he greeted and went to the building where he would again face his ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of being a violent man and committing several physical and psychological attacks against him.

But that was not the only video that emerged, because another recording is also circulating where Julia is seen receiving Amber Heard in a bad way, Well, the actor’s fans do not forgive her. While many shout some insults at her and boo her, the Mexican only limited herself to saying “old shit…”.

“What difference from the arrival and departure of Johnny, nobody wants her, everyone booed her and yelled things at her, for example I yelled at her pinch… old shit every chance I had Hahahahaha“He placed in the description of the clip.

