Tyson Fury says he wants to fight Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

the british boxer Tyson Fury He talked about his possible return to the ring, noting that he would like to have as a rival, in an exhibition match, to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“This is not professional boxing (referring to exhibition matches), it’s pure entertainment, that’s all, no more and no less. The difference is that, in exhibitions, you are not there to win or lose, you are there to put on a show for the fans.”

“You can fight old glories, celebrities, or whoever you want. I want to fight Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno or Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’ “added the Briton.

Fury, 33, also referred to a possible new appearance in the well-known wrestling company WWE, noting that he has former world champion Drew McIntyre in his sights.

WWE

‘Gypsy King’ held a brief rivalry in 2019 with Braun Strowman. The faces were seen on October 31 at the WWE Crown Jewel event. The lawsuit was won by Fury.