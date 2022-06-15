‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Kelly McGillis Reveals Why She Wasn’t Called

In 1986, the movie “Top Gun: Idols of the air” highlighted the acting ability of Tom Cruise along with the protagonist and fictional girlfriend, Kelly McGillis. In the 1980s, when the actress was heading not only to be a sex symbol, but also a great promise in Hollywood, she left this world from one day to the next.

Currently it will be released “Top Gun: Maverick”the sequel to the great film whose story takes place 35 years later where the character of McGillies is replaced by Jennifer Connelly.

After that, Kelly McGillis confessed that the producers of the film with Tom Cruise They have not contacted her and she criticized Hollywood for its beauty standards:

“I’m too old, I’m fat, I look my age and this is not what the film is looking for. (…) I prefer to feel safe in my skin and true to my age than to value other things,” said the actress for Entertainment Tonight.

It’s not the first time Kelly McGillis He refers to his age since he revealed that they stopped offering him roles in Hollywood: “Being 43 years old and not being willing to go through the operating room to have your face changed makes it difficult,” he confessed at the time.

Jennifer Conelly replaces Kelly McGillis in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Jennifer Connelly stars alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the sequel to the unforgettable 1986 film directed by Tony Scott. The director Joseph Kosinski directs the new action film, which hits theaters on Thursday, May 26 and in which its protagonist and producer has put the usual care and attention that characterize his films. “Tom works very hard to make the best movie, with him every scene has to be perfect,” said the actress.

36 years have passed since ‘Top Gun (Idols of the air)’ became a cult film and today it remains one of the most remembered and watched films of all time. “This movie has it all, the romance part, comedy, tension, drama, the flight scenes, we show fighter pilots… and that soundtrack from the original, it’s almost an invention of Jerry Bruckheimer. He made the music of his films was as iconic as the films themselves,” said Miles Teller.

Working with Tom Cruise has been a unique experience for Miles. “Tom is great, he’s a wonderful person to be on a shoot with, because he lifts everyone around him. He’s the hardest working person on set and you feed off his energy,” said the young man who gives life to pilot Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw.

His co-star Jennifer Connelly shares this same opinion about the Hollywood star. “Tom is great, I have never met anyone like him, he is extraordinary. There is a reason he is where he is. He is very talented and intelligent. He is passionate and enthusiastic about what he does. His enthusiasm is incredible, he is born with great passion for film and appreciation for the audience that watches his films. He works very hard to make the best film, every scene has to be perfect. Nothing is taken for granted, and I admire that.”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 12 Is BETTER CALL SAUL better than BREAKING BAD?

In this episode you are not going to have a simple review of the series starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seahorn. On the contrary, we try to find the answer to a question that surely is also on your mind: has the prequel to “Breaking Bad” surpassed the original series? Renato and Diego talk before the premiere of the great AMC series.