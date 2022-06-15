‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Jennifer Connelly’s Character Was Already in the Original Movie and You Didn’t Realize – CINEMABLEND

Although the 2002 Oscar winner joins Tom Cruise for the first time in this sequel, her character had already been mentioned in the 1986 film.

It’s been 36 years since we saw Tom Cruise for the first time in the skin of Pete Mitchell. Now, the well-known actor returns to cinemas with Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the famous 1986 film. Along with the protagonist we find Penny Benjamin, owner of the bar where the pilots meet and an outstanding sailor in her spare time. Although it is the first time that we see the character of Jennifer Connellythe reality is that it was mentioned up to two times in the Tony Scott film.

From the original 1986 film, we remember Kelly McGillis, Charlotte Blackwood, a Navy pilot instructor who finds herself involved in a passionate romance with the protagonist. Nor have we been able to forget a young woman meg ryanwhich had not yet revolutionized the romantic comedy with When Harry found Sally. However, many viewers did not realize that a third female character was mentioned in top gun.

At the beginning of the film, Goose (Anthony Edwards) and Maverick are summoned to Stinger’s (James Tolkan) office for disobeying direct orders. The commander is very upset with the attitude of the protagonist, whom he calls irresponsible both on the ground and in the air. “You also have a history of five very low passes over control towers… and the daughter of an admiral, besides”Stringe says. Right after Goose turns around and surprised asks “Penny Benjamin?”.

But this isn’t the only time Connelly’s character’s name is mentioned in the original film. Gosse’s girlfriend (Ryan) remembers the approaches between Maverick and Penny in a conversation in a bar, when the protagonist was just beginning to connect romantically with Charlotte.





From the beginning, the entire production team was clear that they did not want Charlotte to return to Top Gun: Maverick. “I didn’t want the film to constantly look back”confesses Joseph Kosinki, director of the sequel, to the web Insider. “It was important to introduce new characters.”

Therefore, one of the new characters they decided to introduce was the character of Connelly. According to the filmmaker, “He’s a character we’ve heard of but never seen”. And notes that “it was an incredible opportunity to bring the character of Jennifer Connelly to this film.”

Penny Benjamin is Maverick’s love interest in Top Gun: Maverick. A divorced woman who is “bright, independent and happy”, according to Connelly’s statements. The new character shows the protagonist that there is a future far from the Navy and his passion for planes.

