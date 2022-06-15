Top Gun: Maverick is close to being Tom Cruise’s biggest hit

Top Gun: Maverick has beaten Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in United States. Tom Cruise’s film, criticized a few hours ago, has broken all records in the territory by gross over $400 million at the box office and overcome the 783 worldwide. What does this mean? Well, that equals the figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home in North America and is close to being the biggest hit of Cruise’s career globally. competing with Jurassic World: Dominionwho has also done very well numbers, it seems that the sky is not the limit for Cruise.

Cruise has no limits and Top Gun: Maverick can reach the club of 1000 million

Cruise is close to making history. That yes, still has challenges ahead. Although he has beaten Sam Raimi’s film, he still has great heavyweights ahead of him as they explain from Variety. On one hand, we have Thor: Love and Thunder next July 8, Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1 and blockbusters later in the year as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hit theaters around the world on November 11. Maintaining the so-called national crown is difficult. In any case, the 783.8 million are nonsense.







Even in classic pre-pandemic scenarios, Maverick finds himself in a situation where he would be exceeding expectations and more optimistic analyses, maintaining a very healthy rate of ticket sales and ensuring that the public does not quickly tire of its proposal. Analysts consulted by different North American media suggest that Paramount is considering, in the midst of a copyright lawsuit, a figure of more than 900 million dollars by the end of the month. Get to break the barrier of 1 billion?

“ The tape is close to being the best premiere of Tom Cruise’s career

Right now, success isn’t just Paramount. Top Gun: Maverick It’s already Cruise’s highest-grossing film in North America, but it’s close to becoming the actor’s biggest film ever released at the global box office. surpassing the numbers Mission: Impossible Falloutwhich grossed $791 million worldwide in 2018. Cruise seems destined to keep flying high.