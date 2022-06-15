Tom Hanks worries his fans with a tremor in his hand during his last appearance

Tom Hanks has caused some concern among his fans in his last public appearance. The 65-year-old actor promotes Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, in which he plays the singer’s manager, and has reappeared in Australia with a tremor in his arm that has caused great concern among his followers. The two-time Oscar winner took to the stage at the premiere in South Brisbane where part of the film was filmed and while speaking to the audience his hand began to shake, something he managed to control holding on to the microphone with both hands.

-Rita Wilson reveals the difficult conversation she had with Tom Hanks when she feared for her life

SEE GALLERY

Slimmer Tom Hanks promotes his latest Elvis movie

“There is no better place in the world to make a film than here on the Gold Coast“, he pointed out at another point in his speech with the microphone in his right hand and his left hand in his pocket. The star continued his speech without losing his sense of humor and commented on how much he had enjoyed shooting in Australia: “We had an absolutely wonderful time with all of you.”

Laughing, he continued his speech while the audience couldn’t help but continually stare at his hand. “There’s something about the people and place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. We were a part of that.” “I’ve shot movies in Morocco, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Berlin. None of them have what the Gold Coast has, and what is that? Two words. None of those other cities have Dan Murphy.‘ he joked, referring to the Dan Murphy’s liquor store chain. “What a man, whom I got to know quite well”, concluded the actor, that for some time now it is true that he has experienced weight loss.

Tom Hanks saves a humble neighborhood bookstore hit by the pandemic from ‘shipwreck’

SEE GALLERY

Tom Hanks has worried his fans with his latest public appearances

As a result of his intervention, fans began to speculate about Tom’s health, While some commented that this tremor could be the result of the diabetes he suffers from, others wished that it was only the product of the nerves and the adrenaline of the moment. “I love Tom Hanks. I saw him on the screen recently and thought he was very skinny. I hope you are good“says one of his fans, “You seem to have grown old all of a suddenhas lost weight,” added another follower, while another ventured to talk about other possible illnesses that are nothing more than speculation. In his recent appearance in London and Cannes we already noticed his weight loss. We must not forget that the protagonist of Forrest Gump suffered coronavirus in the first months of the pandemic in March 2020 and had to be hospitalized for weeks with his wife Rita Wilson. The actor was shooting the Elvis biopic in Australia when he fell ill. After keeping the quarantine he was able to return to Los Angeles to continue the isolation.

-Charlize Theron congratulates Tom Hanks, her childhood crush