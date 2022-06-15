Tom Hanks worries his fans after his last public appearance: “He has suddenly aged”

Tom Hanks has become over the years one of the great faces of Hollywood, and with such a successful career, it does not seem to have an end to its 65 years. In fact, these days he’s promoting the new movie he’s in, ‘Elvis‘, which will hit theaters in Spain on June 24, and which has been the actor’s last public appearance.

An appearance in South Brisbane, where part of the film was signed, and in which seriously worried his fans due to his changed physical appearance, looking much older than his age. In addition, another gesture that she worried about was the tremor of your hand while he was speaking in front of the audience, something he had to control by grabbing the microphone with both hands.

“There is no better place in the world to make a film than here on the Gold Coast. We had an absolutely magnificent time with all of you. There is something about the people and place of the Gold Coast that makes everyone walk around with a confident look on their face. We were part of it, ”she pointed out in the middle of the act while he kept his left hand in his pockettrying to appear normal.

Enlarge Image of Tom Hanks justin ford Getty

Health problems?

That tremor of his hand was the subject of many rumors among his fans, who have speculated that it could be due to the diabetes that suffers; others thought that the image of her had changed due to the weightloss who has suffered; and there are those who have pointed out that he was only product of nerves and adrenaline of the moment.

“I love Tom Hanks. I saw him on the screen recently and I thought he was very skinny. I hope he is well, ”confessed a fan. “It seems that he has suddenly aged, he has lost weight”, said another. Other aspects to take into account are that Tom Hanks was infected with coronavirus in the first months of the pandemic, even having to be hospitalized for several weeks along with his wife, Rita Wilson.