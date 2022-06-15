Tom Hanks’ terrible accident while filming Cast Away

Tom Hanks has revealed that he almost died while filming one of his most iconic films: Castaway. In several interviews, he has reported that he was injured while recording and that this situation almost stopped the entire production.

Speaking to the BBC in 2009, Tom Hanks He said he suffered and cut his leg, which became infected and caused him to be rushed to the hospital.

He said: “Castaway took me to the hospital. I was there for three days with something that, believe it or not, almost killed me.”.

“I had an infection from a cut and it was eating my leg. I didn’t know, I just thought I had a sore“.

And I add: “I went to the doctor who looked at me and said: ‘I have to put you in the hospital because we have to get this infection out of you before it poisons your blood and you die’“.

Fortunately, the Toy Story star did not die and has become one of the most successful and beloved actors of his generation. While Tom Hanks recovered from the infection, production had to be suspended for three weeks.

Some curious facts that you probably did not know about the Castaway

1. Wilson is named after Tom Hanks’ wife.

In an interview, Tom Hanks said that the famous volleyball in the film (of the Wilson brand) is named after his wife: Rita Wilson.

2. The idea for the movie came from a news article about FedEx

You never know when inspiration may strike and to Tom Hanks It was when I was reading a news article about the American shipping company.

Speaking during The Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion, the actor said he got the idea for the movie when he was “reading an article about FedEx, and I realized that 747s full of packages fly across the Pacific three times a day.

“I just thought, ‘What if that falls out?'”

Director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Bill Broyles helped put together the rest of the film.

Tom Hanks’ performance in the movie Cast Away has been applauded for years.

3. The film’s writer actually got stranded on an island to investigate.

To help research for the film, screenwriter William Broyles participated in a survival camp, spending days alone on an island near the Sea of ​​Cortez in Mexico. While he was there, he speared stingrays and ate them raw and learned to open coconuts.

“That’s when I realized that it wasn’t just a physical challenge. It was also going to be emotional and spiritual.”said.

What did you think of the performance? Tom Hanks in Castaway?