Tom Hanks’ terrible accident while filming Cast Away

Tom Hanks has revealed that he almost died while filming one of his most iconic films: Castaway. In several interviews, he has reported that he was injured while recording and that this situation almost stopped the entire production.

Speaking to the BBC in 2009, Tom Hanks He said he suffered and cut his leg, which became infected and caused him to be rushed to the hospital.

