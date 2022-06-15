Tom Hanks reflected on his leading role in “Philadelphia”

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks still has a lot to say about “Philadelphia,” the film that won him his first Oscar. In this movie, Hanks played Andrew Beckett, a gay lawyer who works at a prestigious firm from which he is fired after they find out he has AIDS. However, he was falsely accused of professional negligence. But the protagonist attacks the company with a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

The truth is that, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the artist reflected on playing a gay being heterosexual.

Between the lines he expressed his own denial around the debate of who would have the main role in a film like the one he did in 1993. “Let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in ‘philadelphia‘ now?’ No, and rightly so.”

“The goal of the film was for the audience not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of him was because I had the lead role, as a gay man. We are now beyond that. The truth is that I do not think that today the audience would accept the inauthenticity of a heterosexual playing a gay boy, “said Tom Hanks.

Likewise, he added that “it is not a crime or anything of the other world that someone says that we are going to demand more from a film in the modern realm of authenticity.”

On the other hand, given these latest statements by Hanks, although it is important that actors who identify as gay (male or female) obtain opportunities in roles similar to their reality and that, in turn, the Queer public is reflected in said representations by a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the fact of seeing the acting capacity that a gay man has to give life to a heterosexual and vice versa, is interesting, as well as exciting.

Likewise, Sean Penn did an extraordinary job as gay activist Harvey Milk in 2008’s “Milk.” Similarly, Colin Firth played a gay professor in “A Single Man” (2009) and it is forbidden to forget the magnificent Thimothée Chalamet’s performance as Elio in “Call Me By Your Name” from 2017. It is important to mention that these interpretations were also acclaimed and even awarded. Firth earned his first Oscar nomination, while Penn scooped a golden statuette for Best Leading Actor from the Academy Awards. In the case of the youngest of the three, his career was launched to stardom after his work in the aforementioned film.