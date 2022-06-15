Tom Cruise: actresses talk about the “dark side” of the actor – People – Culture

Following the release of the hit movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise continues to gain fans and reap what is a successful career. Nevertheless, two artists return to remember the “darkest side” of the actor.

Last Thursday, June 9, Claire Headley made strong accusations against Tom Cruise. The woman herself pointed out the abuse she received when she was part of the Church of Scientology or also known as the religion of the famous, in which, according to several media outlets, Cruise is the second most powerful person.

This new movie just serve to remind me of Tom Cruise and his crimes against humanity

“Personally, the recent posts about this new movie just serve to remind me of Tom Cruise and his crimes against humanity (…) Destroying families is a crime against humanity. My opinion,” Headley wrote.

The accusations against Tom Cruise

Claire stated that this organization forced her to have two abortions and almost ended her marriage.

Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses being perpetrated by that organization. I worked with him while I was there

“Tom Cruise promotes a dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life. The same cult that forced me to have two abortions, and from which I fled in 2005 with my clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket, tracked me down across state lines to try and prevent my escape,” she wrote. .

The woman concluded by saying that the actor knows the oppressions that members of this cult have to face.: “Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses that organization perpetrates. I worked with him while I was there.”

Claire Headley made strong accusations against Tom Cruise on her Facebook. Photo: Facebook: Claire Headley

Don’t let the movie star charm fool you

She was joined by fellow actress Leah Remini, who made a post on her Twitter account on June 11 highlighting the bravery of Claire Headley.

He further reaffirmed, “And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what’s going on.”

Finally, he sent a message to the followers of the protagonist of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “Don’t let the charm of the movie star fool you.”

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

