Toluca advances in the signing of Luuk de Jong

Sources revealed to ESPN that Toluca is advancing in negotiations to sign Dutch striker Luuk de Jong for the 2022 Apertura

MEXICO — The directive of Toluca continues to take steps forward in hiring the Dutch striker, Luuk de Jongfacing the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

sources inside the Toluca They confirmed to ESPN that the negotiations have not yet been closed, but that they are advancing in order to finalize the signing of the attacker.

“We are making very good progress,” they revealed to ESPN sources close to Red Devils Already DeJong.

Toluca finish the Closure 2022 in the 15th place in the table; was out of the playoffs, getting only 19 points. So the fans of the Red Devils require a figure that excites them and nothing better than Luuk de Jong, who would be willing to come to Mexican soccer.

Luuk de Jong could reach Mexican soccer with Toluca. AP

DeJong He is 31 years old and has a journey that draws attention. His career started in the Netherlands in 2008; he has also played in Germany, England and Spain. Sevilla loaned him to Barcelona the campaign that ended; With the Catalan team he participated in 21 games and scored six goals.



The competition of Luuk de Jong in Toluca it would be with the Brazilian-Mexican Camilo Sanvezzo, the Paraguayan Braian Samudio and the Spanish Ian González.

Toluca wants a top striker, as they have also tried to hire the Uruguayan striker, Edinson Cavaniwho ended his contract with Man Utd.