Thor: Love and Thunder will last less than two hours and will be one of the shortest in Marvel

Superhero movies, and current blockbuster movies in general, tend to drag their stories up to two and a half hours in length. The idea is to offer a great show for a long time so that the spectators can enjoy a good dose of bread and circuses.. Big productions are no longer satisfied with the classic hour and a half of footage, now the tapes must have that breadth in order to also have time to establish links with the films that follow or those that precede it. Thor: Love and Thunderhowever, last 119 minutes. That is to say, that scraping the crossbar will not reach two hours of duration (it would be necessary to subtract a few minutes of credits and others, as always).

That means that the movie of Taika Waititi becomes one of Marvel Studios’ shortest in years, and the shortest phase 4 to date. The previous shortest movie was Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) with 118 minutes of footage. She is followed by others like the first Thorwhich lasts 114 minutes and Thor: The Dark World with 112 minutes duration. The film will be released on July 8 and according to the director himself, it will feature one of the best villains of the House of Ideas: Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.

Christian Bale has been judged for his appearance in the film, but the truth is that for now he looks creepy and of course he is the antagonist who manages to transmit the most bad vibes. Chris Hemsworth, as you well know, will be accompanied by Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and also by Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Russell Crowe will have the honor of being Zeus and Taika Waititi himself will repeat the role as Korg, who also seems to perform the storytelling task at the beginning of one of the first trailers seen. Thor: Love and Thunder be the big summer movie premiere of Marvel Studios.