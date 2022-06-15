‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Tessa Thompson Apologizes to Marvel Over Leaked Photo

Tessa Thompson has apologized to Disney after a photo of her in her wardrobe for Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online.

The actress, who plays Valkyrie in Marvel’s hit franchise, is set to reprise the role alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the upcoming sequel.

Earlier this year, a photograph taken by Thompson herself circulated on social media. The image provided Marvel fans with a little spoilers on love and thunderas the studio had kept the character’s new look a secret.

In statements to Fandango All AccessThompson revealed that she had taken the photo herself and sent it to her stepmother.

“Well… I sent my stepmom a picture and she posted it on Instagram,” she said. “Yes, it was not me and it is an important matter. She feels pretty bad.”

“I’m so sorry, Marvel. I’m so sorry Disney. It’s not my fault. I will never, ever send selfies again.”

Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Marvel Studios 2017)

He also revealed that his character won’t be interacting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the new movie, though Chris Pratt and company will share the screen with Hemsworth.

Earlier this year, fans saw a small detail in the trailer for love and thunder which they speculate could point to a plot twist after Avengers: Endgame.

Others claimed that Christian Bale’s new villain, Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, bore an uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Manson.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8