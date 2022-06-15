Thor: Love and Thunder. Shirt would reveal image of Natalie Portman

Digital Millennium

Natalie Portman will be Thor! A T-shirt from the cast of the new movie of the Asgard superhero, Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed what is so far the best look at the design of the new suit of the actress, who plays Jane Foster, the romantic interest of the protagonist, played by Chris Hemsworth.

According to CBR magazine, the Twitter account, Thor: Love and Thunder News, shared the alleged design of Jane Foster’s Thor and it seems quite close to what fans expect from this new installment where we will learn more about Natalie Portman’s character. and who could be Mighty Thunder, something like a female version of Thor.

This design is very reminiscent of superstar comic book artist Russell Dauterman’s original design of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor in 2014’s The Thor comic, on which he collaborated with star writer Jason Aaron.

The t-shirt also shows off new armor skins for Thor and Valkyrie, but Jane Foster’s skin as Mighty Thor is the biggest surprise, as Marvel has kept the skin a secret.

There were a few other t-shirts released as part of the celebration of the end of the film, though these tended to be less specific to the film’s design and more generic Thor designs and a fun riff on What If…?

An interesting wrinkle to the design makes it a bit confusing if there are cracks in Jane’s hammer or not. It looks like her hammer is broken, but it could just be the folds of her shirt. If it’s broken, it’s possible that Jane is wielding Thor’s original hammer, Mjolnir, reformed after it was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

