‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth admits he was ‘bored with Thor’ before ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

There is no doubt that Taika Waititi gave an unexpected turn to the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director landed in the marvelite world to direct the third installment of the god of thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, after a ‘Thor: The Dark World’ that, although it was not a box office failure, was not at the level of other productions from Marvel as ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ or ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. A few weeks before the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which repeats director, Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he was “Bored of Thor” before ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

The marvelite star has acknowledged in an interview for Vanity Fair that I was “a little disappointed” with his character after his second film. “I wasn’t too excited about what I had done in ‘Thor 2′”Hemsworth is sincere. “I was a little disappointed with what he had done. I didn’t think I had grown the character in any way and I didn’t feel like I had shown the audience something unexpected and different.” The film received a score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, well below its predecessor (77%) and far below its sequel (93%).

By the time Waititi joined the franchise to direct “Ragnarok,” Hemsworth and the director had a lot to talk about. The third installment of ‘Thor’ marked a before and after in the saga, with a greater weight of humor and a space adventure that was far removed from the previous plots. “I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored with Thor’ and ‘I’m really bored with Thor too! So we decided not to get bored and every time that feeling came into play we went in a different direction.”, Hemsworth explains. “We just took the character apart. We wanted him to be more unpredictable. We wanted him to find himself in a different set of circumstances than he was before and also have humor. He had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of humor and I thought we should put that in this space”.

A necessary turn

It is not surprising that ‘Thor 3’ It was more successful at the box office than the previous ones, with a global gross of 850 million dollars. A mark that the new ‘Love and Thunder’ will try to overcome, since despite having been more successful than the first installments, ‘Ragnarok’ is not even remotely among the highest grossing movies in the UCM. As expected, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ holds the first place with a global collection of 2.8 million dollars, followed by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2.05 million) and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (1.9 million). In this ranking, ‘Ragnarok’ would stay between ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1’ (773 million) and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (863.8 million), released the same year.

Likewise, ‘Love and Thunder’ will repeat director, who will also co-write with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. We will also see the Valkyrie characters again (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper (voice) and Vin Diesel (voice), without Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). On the other hand, Christian Bale will join the saga as the villain Gorr and Russell Crowe as Zeus. The cast is completed by Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Jaimie Alexander and Sean Gunn.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.