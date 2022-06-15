This Cost Tom Cruise To Rent The Fighter Jets For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Movie News

The production of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had to invest a fortune for each of the F/A-18 aircraft used in the film. And this is not all: the rent was per hour!

Tom Cruise wanted all the actors who played pilots in Top Gun: Maverick know the feeling of flying in one of the fighter planes and the rental of the F/A-18 Super Hornets cost the film’s production $11,000 an hour.



just as he did in Top Gun: Passion and Glory, released 36 years ago, Cruise wanted to fly again for the aerial scenes of the new installment of the successful franchise. Nevertheless, the Pentagon only allows military personnel to control US Department of Defense equipmentas mentioned by the head of the Pentagon’s entertainment media office, Glen Roberts.

Tom Cruise as Maverick in the new Top Gun movie.



Despite this, the actors were able to ride behind the pilots after completing the required training on how to eject from planes in an emergency and how to survive at sea. Roberts said in an interview for BloombergNews that Navy allowed planes, aircraft carriers and military bases to be used in the filmthough Maverick be about the Top Gun pilots.

Top Gun: Maverick was released in theaters on May 27.



Roberts added that a movie doesn’t have to be “a love letter to the military” for the Pentagon to agree to collaborate, but it does need to uphold their integrity. Filmmakers must have the necessary financing and distribution for their film and they must also submit their script for review by the military.

The Pentagon can request changes if it disagrees with any part of the script, but Roberts said he knew of none to Maverick, Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.