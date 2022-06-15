They train elements of the DSPyTM of Mocorito, Sinaloa

Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The mayor of the worldIn the municipality of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas was in the training camps, where members of the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic (DSPyTM) are taking training to improve their skillstechniques and police skills, with the intention of providing and serving the population in the best way.

It is worth mentioning that the training is being implemented by Captain Jesús Jaime Garzón Mendoza, former special forces, who in turn, on this occasion is under the supervision of the head of the DSPyTM by MocoritoOscar Guinto Marmolejo.

These actions took place in a shooting range located between the communities of Tóbora and Potrero de Los Sánchez, where the mayor María Elizalde and the Secretary of H.

City Hall, Eduardo Daniel Robles Sánchez, to express a message of encouragement to the elements and congratulate them for responsibly assuming these training sessions that began yesterday and that today will conclude with a weapons handling practice.

Due to the above, María Elizalde expressed that in all areas the training must be constant, because through it they are allowed to optimize actions and improve skills.

Therefore, the importance of implementing them, especially in an area such as Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Trafficto which, on this occasion, a commitment is fulfilled that will also contribute to improving the way of governing by providing better care to the population.

For this reason, María Elizalde thanked the instructors and congratulated the members of her police force.