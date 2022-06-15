They are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s favorite actors thanks to movies like Rocky Balboa and Rambo.





The artist has been married since 1997 to the model Jennifer Flavin with whom he has three daughters who are very popular on social networks and have even been compared to the Kardashians.





The Stallone sisters started turning heads in 2016 when they accompanied their dad to the Golden Globes ceremony where Sylvester won best supporting actor for Creed.





There they caught the attention of the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and he proposed to them to be the Miss Golden Globe of the 2017 gala. Here we tell you who are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone.





She is 25 years old and is the oldest of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters. She has had a cardiac malformation since birth and in 2012 she had to undergo open heart surgery.





He studied Communication and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California.





She is a model and influencer and on her Instagram account she has more than a million and a half followers.





He has a podcast called Unwaxed with his sister Sistine where they talk about private issues of the Stallone family.





She is 23 years old and has worked as an actress and model.





Sistine began her modeling career in 2016 when she joined the IMG Models agency and has graced the covers of magazines like Elle and Glamour.





She made her debut as an actress in the film Terror at 47 meters 2.





He also enjoys great popularity on his social networks and on Instagram he has one million 600 thousand followers.





She is 20 years old and is the youngest of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters.





In 2010 he participated in the documentary Inferno: The Making of The Expendables.





He also participated in the movie “Alcánzame”, starring his father and uncle.





In his Instagram account he has almost 800 thousand followers and although he does not have many photos, he does tend to share stories constantly.





