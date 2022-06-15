the trick by which you will not see leaks

Thor: Love and Thunder he has several curious records to brag about. It is the Marvel movie that has taken the longest to show its first trailer. Also the one that has had the shortest promotional campaign. And during this week, the shortest running time for a Marvel movie in four years was added. But it is likely that soon he will also be able to celebrate another achievement. Being one of the few productions of the saga that arrives without leaks at its premiere.

And it all seems to be due to a simple trick, rather than renewed security measures or more precautions on the part of the studio. In a recent conversation with Fandango, the cast admitted that there are “so many takes” for “several versions of the movie.” Director Taika Waititi, as well as stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson joked about all the “cut” images from the final cut. Even Thompson assured that the amount of unused footage is enough for a film “in the style of choosing your own adventure”.

“There is an editorial multiverse in this movie, depending on which path you took,” Hemsworth said during the conversation. On the other hand, Waititi pointed to the fact that Thor: Love and Thunder could have a multiverse of its own. “There is the potential for 15 different versions of this movie,” said the director. Which might suggest that any version of the end result is more than likely not entirely accurate. In fact, even leaked photos of costume tests, makeup and even the final look of the villain played with Christian Bale have changed. Which makes it clear that Waititi took his precautions when choosing the final cinematographic material for the film.

many versions of Thor: Love and Thunder and many directors in charge

The abundance of scenes cut or belonging to different lines of improvisation is a constant in Waititi’s films. In Thor: Ragnarök there were at least six different montages before the finale. Also a completely different scene from the first encounter between Odin, Thor and Loki with Hela. Thor: Love and Thunder seems to have reached a whole new extreme of the director’s habit.

In fact, Waititi himself admitted that there were enough scenes to get “different results.” He also added that there is still “an opportunity to do something or other.” An idea that plays with the possibility that the final version of the fourth part of the Thor saga is largely unknown. Even the New Zealand filmmaker has all kinds of ideas for leftover material that are much more exciting than including it in a possible Blu Ray version. “I’ve always liked the idea of ​​taking the footage and making it available to someone else and telling them to make their own version of the movie,” the filmmaker added.

Waititi has enjoyed complete creative freedom when filming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, last summer the director told Comic Book that the movie was the “craziest” he had ever shot. That same week, photographs of Australian actress Rebel Wilson were seen wearing a horned crown similar to Hela’s. And also Matt Damon, with an outfit similar to the one he was seen wearing in Thor: Ragnarök, in which he made a brief cameo appearance as an actor playing Loki. But from then on, the film seemed to go through so many changes that its outcome was almost completely unpredictable.

And that’s a summary of Thor: Love and Thunder”, the director wrote on his official Instagram account. “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and Chris (Hemsworth). We’re just too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok, I don’t look great. I know that.”

Taika Waititi also wrote the screenplay for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, which ensures, if nothing else, an extravagant ride. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8.



