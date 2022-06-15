The time Ryan Gosling went crazy with his visit to Progreso, Yucatan

Many are the actors who have chosen Yucatan, either to spend a well-deserved vacation or to lead a project. Such is the case of the Hollywood actor, Ryan Goslingwho in 2012, fell in love with the Yucatecans during the recordings of the film “Song to Song” by director Terrence Malick.

Back then, a decade ago, the renowned actor toured Uxmal, MeridaUmán, Izamal and Tixkokob, where fans took the opportunity to capture some snapshots with the Canadian actor and musician.

Figures like: Natalie PortmanChristian Bale and Cate Blanchett, who although they were not seen as much in the land of the deer and the pheasant, accompanied Gosling in the film.

During his visit, he also actor of ‘La La Land’toured various points of the state as it was Tixkokobbeing captured in the center of the municipality, in the market, even moving in a mototaxi.

In the case of Progreso, the actor was seen moving from one place to another, accompanied by his work team, before the eyes of some of the followers who recognized them.

It should be noted that his visit was not as crazy as it would be today, since he did not have many film projects that placed him as the actor of the moment; however, photographs show his visit to Yucatan.

JG