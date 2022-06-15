The time Ryan Gosling went crazy with his visit to Progreso, Yucatan

Many are the actors who have chosen Yucatan, either to spend a well-deserved vacation or to lead a project. Such is the case of the Hollywood actor, Ryan Goslingwho in 2012, fell in love with the Yucatecans during the recordings of the film “Song to Song” by director Terrence Malick.

Back then, a decade ago, the renowned actor toured Uxmal, MeridaUmán, Izamal and Tixkokob, where fans took the opportunity to capture some snapshots with the Canadian actor and musician.

