the tender shot with the whole family

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo fly in vacation with all the family. For the couple it was a very difficult period after the loss of one of the twins, but thanks to the love of the family they are trying to overcome the pain and to show it themselves with shots on social media. The champion shared a photo with all his children and his partner with the dida “Family holidays”.









He and Georgina Rodriguez left with all the children for a few relaxing days in an unknown destination, while Ronaldo shows photos of a lunch together, she shows pictures of the children reunited in the private jet that took them on vacation, between their the newborn Bella Esmeralda. A very tender family shot in which Georgina breastfeeds the latest arrival surrounded by other children, while Ronaldo takes care of the older ones.









Once at their destination they show the photos of the lunch and the beginning of a new adventure to live together, after all, it is only at the beginning of the summer.









